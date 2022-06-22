“Lakers were built on Magic Johnson, Celtics were built on Larry Bird, Bulls on Michael Jordan” - Steve Kerr says he told Steph Curry that his ‘transcendent’ stardom is the reason the Warriors dynasty has been possible

When looking at the Warriors dynasty, there is no denying Steph Curry is the piece that holds everything together. Other factors have certainly been important to their elongated success, but without him, none of this would have been possible.

Following Golden State's finals victory over the Boston Celtics, Steve Kerr is still doing rounds with the media. He was most recently a guest on 'The Lowe Post' podcast where he dove into an array of topics with NBA insider Zach Lowe.

While talking about Steph Curry, Kerr had high praise for the two-time MVP. As someone who was apart of two different successful dynasties, he understands it's the star player that is the deciding factor. The Warriors coach then went on to put Curry in the same category as some of the game's greatest players.

"This has all been built on him, like most dynasties... The Lakers were built on Magic Johnson. The Celtics were built on Larry Bird, Bulls on Michael Jordan... There's usually one transcendent star that is the reason for these whatever you wanna call them dynasties or runs or whatever and that's what i shared with him that he's basically the reason that this has all happened."

Steph Curry drastically changed the trajectory of the Golden State Warriors

There is no denying that Steph Curry is one of the NBA's best now, but this was not always the case for the sharpshooting guard. Following an impressive run at Davidson, ankle injuries derailed the start of Curry's career. In his third season, he only played a total of 26 games.

Many had their doubts about Steph Curry heading into the NBA, and the injury woes did not help. Looking at it now, the Warriors were rewarded greatly for their patience. From 2012 on, he quickly began to rise up the ranks towards superstardom.

Having secured four titles in a span of eight years, the Warriors can now be labeled a dynasty. On a similar note, Steph Curry now belongs in the same tier as the likes of Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan.

Sustaining dominance over an extended period is no easy feat for an organization. While the Warriors had a two-year blip where they dropped in the standings, they have been a force when fully healthy.

Being the face of dynasty in an exclusive club in the NBA and it just received a new member. Steph Curry will now forever be immortalized for what he has done for the Golden State Warriors.

