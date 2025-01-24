Steve Kerr shares honest thoughts on Steph Curry's reaction after Warriors dislodge Bulls

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and the team ended their two-game losing streak Thursday night at home against the Chicago Bulls. During his postgame press conference, Kerr spoke about Steph Curry's attitude after his teammates, especially rookie Quinten Post, helped the Warriors snap the losing streak.

Steve Kerr was impressed with the way Quinten Post played against the Bulls, particularly his floor spacing. The way he stepped up, Curry must have been pleased by what he saw, as stated by Coach Kerr in the presser.

"Steph was the happiest guy in the building tonight. With all that room to work with the game got a lot easier for all of our guys," Steve Kerr said. "It was really exciting just watching Quinten [Post]"

Steve Kerr was referring to Steph Curry's response after the Warriors' blowout 125-85 home loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday. Curry addressed the team's struggles, especially their inability to respond when faced with adversity.

"I thought we came out with pretty good life and energy. A big part of our season has been when we can’t score, we lose spirit, we lose life, we lose competitiveness," Steph Curry after the loss to the Celtics. "You can get away with it against some teams. Against the defending champs, it’s not a good formula for success.”

Although the Warriors lost their next game against the Sacramento Kings 123-117 on Wednesday. They stepped up big against the Bulls despite going down 64-63 at the end of the first half.

An improved third quarter, where they won 31-16, was the catalyst for the win. Curry recorded 21 points, four rebounds and seven assists. Rookie Quinten Post came up big with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists from the bench.

Quinten Post, who was drafted as the 52nd pick in the 2nd round of the 2024 NBA draft, had a career night to remember. Having found his way into the Dubs' rotation, the two-way player has begun to develop a chemistry with Curry.

What's next for Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors, led by Steve Kerr, have struggled with consistency all season. With a 22-22 record, the team currently sits 11th in the Western Conference standings, outside of playoff contention. Over their last 10 games, the Warriors have posted a 4-6 record, ranking them second-to-last in the highly competitive Western Conference.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, guard Gary Payton II (0), guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Lindy Waters III (43)- Source: Imagn

With their struggles, the team is looking to make some moves before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Reports have them linked to Miami Heat Jimmy Butler, New Orleans Pelicans Brandon Ingram, Brooklyn Nets Cam Johnson, Chicago Bulls duo Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic and Washington Wizards Kyle Kuzma.

Regardless of whether they land these targets, the Warriors need to find consistency and not lose their spirit. Next for the Dubs is a home game against the LA Lakers on Saturday.

