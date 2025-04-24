Steve Kerr sticks up for Amen Thompson after Jimmy Butler's pelvic injury directs vitriol towards Rockets star

The Houston Rockets tied their first-round series at one game apiece after beating the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the playoffs.

However, an unfortunate accident happened in the game as the Rockets’ Amen Thompson undercut the Warriors’ Jimmy Butler, resulting in the latter’s pelvic injury that prevented him from returning to the matchup.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr came to Thompson's defense after vitriol was directed towards him following the Rockets’ win. According to Kerr, the Warriors players and coaches did not see anything wrong with the play, deeming it completely accidental.

“I think Thompson just inadvertently found himself under Jimmy. Our guys behind the bench didn't think there was anything wrong with the play," the four-time NBA champion coach said.

Butler was going for a rebound when he hit a diving Thompson, prompting him to lose his balance and land on his tailbone.

Butler, who once led the Miami Heat to two NBA Finals appearances, did not return in the game, leaving with just three points in eight minutes of action.

According to a report by ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, the 35-year-old will undergo an MRI test to see the severity of the injury and if he can still play in the coming games.

Butler is crucial in the Warriors’ chances to advance in the playoff rounds, as he scored 25 points in Game 1 against the Rockets, along with seven rebounds and six assists, providing crucial help for Steph Curry.

Steve Kerr teases other options in case Jimmy Butler gets ruled out in Game 3

Jimmy Butler’s availability for Game 3 is yet to be determined, but the Golden State Warriors are already bracing for the worst-case scenario. According to coach Steve Kerr, they are preparing to dust off other options in case Butler misses their next game at home.

“Hopefully, Jimmy will be able to play. But if not, we have to go through our options and put together a plan,” he said.

Aside from Butler, the Warriors also had numerous players in the forward position, such as Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II and Kevin Knox, among others.

Without Butler, the Warriors would need to lean heavily on the offensive production of Steph Curry, who had 31 and 20 points, respectively, in the first two games of the first-round series.

With their win in Game 1, the Warriors get the homecourt advantage as they head back to San Francisco for Games 3 and 4.

