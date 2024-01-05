"Steve Kerr is white Darvin Ham": Steve Kerr draws Darvin Ham comparisons from NBA Twitter over questionable coaching choices

As the Golden State Warriors continue to struggle, Steve Kerr has been the recent target for criticism. Fan recently called out the title-winning head coach for some of his questionable decisions regarding rotations.

After a last-second heave from Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets managed to complete a big comeback against the Warriors. Steve Kerr fielded an array of questions following the loss, most notably about the playing time of Jonathan Kuminga. The former lottery pick has been a starter in Draymond Green's absence, but only played 18 minutes on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kerr's questionable decisions with the lineup has led to NBA fans bashing him. Some have even started to compare him to LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With this loss, the Warriors are now 1-4 over their last five games. Even with Steph Curry still playing at an elite level, the group around can't seem to get the job done. Golden State now sits in 11th place in the Western Conference standings at 16-18. They trail the LA Lakers by half a game for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Warriors players are starting to lose faith in Steve Kerr

Fans are not the only ones starting to grow tired of Steve Kerr. Reports have emerged that players have mixed feelings with their coach as well. On Friday afternoon, Shams Charania reported that Jonathan Kuminga has lost faith in Kerr when it comes to his development.

After sitting for the final 18 minutes of Thursday night's loss to the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has lost faith in coach Steve Kerr, and the 2021 lottery pick no longer believes Kerr will allow him to reach his full potential, sources close to Kuminga tell The Athletic."

Expand Tweet

Before not playing a majoirty of the second half, Kuminga was putting together a solid performance against the reigning champions. He finished the night with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists on 5-for-7 shooting from the field.

Since being drafted seventh overall in 2021, Kuminga hasn't gotten much time on the floor to develop. He's gotten extended minutes at times this season, and is finally starting to show some flashes. Kuminga is currently averaging career-highs in points (12.8) and rebounds (4.1).

Kuminga is not the only young player on the Warriors who has grown frustrated with Kerr. Reports recently surfaced that Moses Moody is also frustrated with his inconsistent role on the Warriors.

Expand Tweet

Moody did not see the floor against the Denver Nuggets due to a coach's decision. Similar to Kuminga, his development has not gone as planned since being taken in the first round in the 2021 draft.

The 6-foot-6 guard/wing has appeared in 31 games this year and is averaging 8.2 points while shooting 33% from beyond the arc.