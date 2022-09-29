“Steve Nash doesn’t have a choice, he has to coach this team” - NBA analyst believes Nets will resolve the disputes within the organization, blames Kevin Durant for building toxicity in the team

NBA analyst Shannon Sharpe believes that Kevin Durant created a toxic environment for the Brooklyn Nets after requesting a trade in free agency. Durant and coach Steve Nash will now have to work together to bring the team back on the right track.

Speaking on a recent episode of "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," Sharpe said:

“They have to coexist, but it’s going to be hard when a player calls for your job. Kevin Durant created a toxic environment, but Nash doesn't have a choice, he has to coach this team.”

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



“They have to coexist, but it’s going to be hard when a player calls for your job. Kevin Durant created a toxic environment, but Nash doesn't have a choice, he has to coach this team.” — Will Kevin Durant and Steve Nash be able to coexist in Brooklyn?“They have to coexist, but it’s going to be hard when a player calls for your job. Kevin Durant created a toxic environment, but Nash doesn't have a choice, he has to coach this team.” — @ShannonSharpe Will Kevin Durant and Steve Nash be able to coexist in Brooklyn?“They have to coexist, but it’s going to be hard when a player calls for your job. Kevin Durant created a toxic environment, but Nash doesn't have a choice, he has to coach this team.” — @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/0yNuj4ar5D

In an eventful offseason, Durant requested a trade out of the Nets on June 30. It only got worse when he asked owner Joe Tsai to either keep him or the pair of Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Sharpe alluded to this request when he said Durant created a toxic environment.

Durant, of course, rescinded his request, but the damage was already done. After asking Tsai to fire Nash, Durant now has to now co-exist with his coach while trying to lead the Nets to a championship. Maybe the two could find a way for their partnership to work, but it definitely won't be easy.

Meanwhile, the Nets have one of the most stacked rosters in the league. If they can sort out their internal differences, they stand a very good chance of coming out of the East.

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets need to sort out several problems

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash and Kevin Durant.

It was an eye-opening offseason for the Brooklyn Nets as it was filled with plenty of drama and speculation. After coming into last season as one of the favorites, their championship aspirations were quickly brought crashing to the ground.

Kyrie Irving missed most of the season after refusing to get vaccinated, and James Harden left midway. Plenty of questions were raised regarding coach Steve Nash's impact on the team, too. Those questions only got louder when it was reported that Kevin Durant wanted Nash to be fired. Cooler heads finally prevailed as Durant decided to return to the team.

To put it simply, the Nets probably cannot win without Irving. Last season proved that Irving has to be available for the Nets to stay relevant in the title race. They also have Ben Simmons, who they received in return for Harden. Simmons didn't play a single game last season, but he is ready to go this season.

Kevin Durant @KDTrey5 16th training camp today, im old as shit in nba years. Wishing a fun and healthy season for the whole nba today, thanks to all the supporters out there, it’s much appreciated! Let’s get it 16th training camp today, im old as shit in nba years. Wishing a fun and healthy season for the whole nba today, thanks to all the supporters out there, it’s much appreciated! Let’s get it

Problems are aplenty for the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant needs to sort out his differences with Steve Nash, and Irving and Simmons should be available every night. If the Nets can do those things, they might make a push for the championship after all.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far