“Steve Nash don’t have time, he’s on the hot seat” – Former NBA champion believes it’s due time for the Nets coach to direct his team towards success, says he'll be judged on the revival of Ben Simmons' career

Ben Simmons has shown fans how well he fits in with Steve Nash's Brooklyn Nets in their 2022 NBA preseason matches.

The Nets acquired Simmons during the February trade deadline in exchange for James Harden. The Australian was unhappy with the Philadelphia 76ers and forced his way out.

Despite joining the Nets midway through last season, Simmons did not play a single game for Brooklyn. He suffered a back injury and had to undergo surgery during the offseason.

The Nets have endured a dramatic summer filled with speculation involving their superstars and will be looking to put that behind them. However, they need to fly out the gates to foster the continued calm the franchise is currently enjoying.

Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins has put the onus on Steve Nash to lead the team to success. He believes it is up to the Nets coach to bring out the best in Simmons and ensure a hot start to their 2022-23 season.

On "NBA Today," Perkins stated that Nash is under immense pressure to deliver and said:

"They have to get off to a good start. I strongly believe this, that Steve Nash is on time, he don't have time. He's on the hot seat.

"If he don't get them off to a great start, and put Ben Simmons, in particular, in position to be successful so that he can show the best version of himself, then it's gonna be hard on Steve Nash. So, right now, to the start of the season, I'm putting all of this on Steve Nash."

Nash's future in Brooklyn was in doubt during the offseason after Kevin Durant's ultimatum. Durant reportedly told Nets owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and the duo of Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

Although things have settled down now, a slow start to the season could still spell doom for Nash, according to many analysts.

Steve Nash has said that the Nets will be patient with Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets (right)

Fans of the Brooklyn Nets are excited by the prospect of Ben Simmons and what they can achieve with him on their roster. However, Steve Nash has called on the NBA community to be patient with Simmons and cut back on expectations.

The former Defensive Player of the Year runner-up has not played in over a year and is recovering from a back injury that required him to undergo surgery. Although many are eager to see him at full tilt, Nash stated that it might take a while (as quoted by theScore):

"We'll be patient with Ben because he is an incredibly talented and unique player, but he's not going to be at his best in the short term."

Ben Simmons has had decent outings with the Brooklyn Nets in preseason. He has pushed the pace and provided a lot of assists, while also working hard defensively.

His jumper does not seem to look any better, though, and remains a cause for concern. The All-Star guard has thrown up a few wayward shots and struggled from the free-throw line.

It's worth noting, however, that Nash previously said that he did not care about Simmons' scoring. The Nets have several elite-level shooters who can create their shots or convert off the catch.

