"Steve Nash hasn’t even met the guy" - NBA world tears into Brooklyn Nets as Ben Simmons gears up for a return in Game 4

With the Brooklyn Nets looking at Ben Simmons potentially making a return in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, several NBA fans took to Twitter to tear the Nets to shreds.

Simmons failed to make his regular-season debut with the Nets due to personal issues and recurring back injuries. However, as his recovery progresses, the 25-year old could return to the side as soon as Game 4 as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Brooklyn Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons plans to make his season debut in Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday as long as rehab remains on course, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Simmons is set to play his first game since June 2021. Brooklyn Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons plans to make his season debut in Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday as long as rehab remains on course, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Simmons is set to play his first game since June 2021.

Considering the gravity of the Nets' situation, having Simmons return to action may be what the team needs. Unfortunately, the majority of NBA fans have not had the most positive reaction to this news.

With some hilarious responses to seeing Simmons make his debut, here are some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter:

BKN Brian @nittany_brian Ben Simmons watching the Nets struggle vs the Celtics Ben Simmons watching the Nets struggle vs the Celtics https://t.co/hrKVKFSRd8

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Ben Simmons returning in Game 4 to save the Nets Ben Simmons returning in Game 4 to save the Nets https://t.co/iikVCUFa2e

drew @Dcorrigan50 sixers up 3-0

nets down 0-2



nets hoping ben simmons can save them



life is good

ABCs The Slap @NBCsTheSlap Nets are gonna get swept and then you’ll get a Shams report saying “Ben Simmons was ready to suit up in a game 5 were it to occur” Nets are gonna get swept and then you’ll get a Shams report saying “Ben Simmons was ready to suit up in a game 5 were it to occur”

The Brooklyn Nets found themselves in a tough spot prior to their return to Barclays Center. Trailing by two games against a Boston Celtics team that has all the momentum heading forward makes them very vulnerable.

But can Simmons' return to the lineup really help the Nets get past their troublesome first-round matchup?

Is Ben Simmons the missing piece for the Brooklyn Nets?

Ben Simmons watches the game alongside teammate Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons has been subjected to a lot of mockery around the league this season. After his failures in last year's playoffs, the response garnered from fans in the city of Philadelphia practically forced Simmons to take a break from basketball as a whole.

What followed was a series of antics and drama surrounding Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers organization. But the continuous back-and-forth and shifting of blame finally culminated in a superstar trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

Although Simmons' reputation as a player was in ruins, his arrival in Brooklyn was welcomed with a lot of hope. As a premier athlete, an elite passer, and wing defender, Ben Simmons had a lot to offer.

Considering the absence of size and defensive presence on the Nets' roster, Simmons emerged as the ideal fit for the side. But because he hasn't made a single appearance on the floor for the Nets, there is little to go on regarding how he really suits the side.

As things stand, the Brooklyn Nets are in a dire situation. Down 0-2 against the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the playoffs, the Nets have suffered as their superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant struggle to perform.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral

4-13 FG



Kevin Durant

4-17 FG (0-10 in the 2nd half), 6 turnovers and 5 fouls



Brooklyn down 0-2

The Nets haven't hung their hat on defense this season. However, their offensive intensity has also seemed dismal as of late. In this regard, Game 3 emerges as a must-win for the side.

Considering Ben Simmons also being a questionable variable for Game 4, Brooklyn will need Irving and Durant more than relying on the potential of their third superstar returning to action.

