Steve Nash provides crucial update on Kevin Durant's return, says Ben Simmons yet to participate in high-intensity workout

The Brooklyn Nets have had a tough break this season, with injuries sidelining their superstar Kevin Durant, among other problems. While there is still a lot they have to do to get back into championship contention, there is good news regarding Durant's return.

The four-time scoring champion sprained his MCL in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on January 15 and has since then been unavailable to play. He also missed his second consecutive All-Star appearance, despite being named back-to-back captain.

In his absence, the Nets struggled big time. They endured an 11-game losing streak, a record even the lowly-rated Lakers have avoided.

However, head coach Steve Nash's latest update on Durant will give the Nets something to cheer about again. According to a tweet sent out by Nets beat writer for The Athletic Alex Schiffer, there is a chance Durant will make a return soon.

"Steve Nash has no updates on Joe Harris. Adds Kevin Durant will return within the next week."

In another tweet, he revealed Ben Simmons' status. Simmons was acquired during the February trade deadline but has since been unavailable because he is not mentally ready.

"Steve Nash says Ben Simmons has yet to partake in a high-intensity workout, which is a big barometer for his return. He’s doing skill work, physio, and individual work."

There is hope that Simmons will be available to play against the Philadelphia 76ers on March 10. Him facing an expected hostile Philly crowd can be a confidence booster moving forward, but it can also be a relapse in his recovery.

Nonetheless, the Nets need a turnaround in their season and will need their stars to be at their best.

The Brooklyn Nets' best chance of winning is with Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant (R) of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench next to Ben Simmons (L)

The Nets are currently ranked eighth in the Eastern Conference standings but were the top seed when Durant was healthy. His importance to the team cannot be overemphasized, as they stand no chance of making a deep playoff run without him.

Losing James Harden was a big blow to the team as he is one of the best offensive-minded players in the league. But their chances of success remain ridiculously low without arguably the league's best scorer.

Even though it will be no walk in the park, the Nets still have a decent chance of making a deep playoff run. There are still a lot of games left this season, enough to lift them out of the play-in spot if they put together a winning streak.

Kevin Durant will have to be a big part of that, as their main struggle has been on offense. With news of him getting back to action in the first week of March, there is hope for the Nets.

