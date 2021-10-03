Steve Nash reveals which Brooklyn Nets stars will miss their 2021-22 NBA preseason opener against the LA Lakers

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash has revealed that key players such as Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin, Joe Harris, Patty Mills and James Johnson will sit out during their pre-season opener against the L.A. Lakers, according to The Athletic's Alex Schiffer.

In a not-so-surprising move, Nash has chosen to tread with caution by sitting out most of the key players from his rotation. In fact, there is a chance many of them will probably not see any pre-season minutes as they prepare for the vital 2021-22 season.

However, fans will have a chance to get a first-hand look at players from the end of the bench and rookies such as Day'Ron Sharpe and Cameron Thomas who will have a chance to impress Nash as they compete against the Lakers.

Can the Brooklyn Nets win an NBA Championship this season under head coach Steve Nash's leadership?

Brooklyn Nets head coach and Hall-of-Famer Steve Nash will look to clinch his and the franchise's maiden NBA championship with a near-perfect roster at his disposal. The Nets are one of two teams in the league that boast three MVP-caliber talents who have the capability of single-handedly beating teams once in rhythm.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden are all future first-ballot Hall-of-Famers based on their individual accolades and accomplishments. The trio will be looking to add another huge achievement to their already towering resumes as they enter the 2021-22 season as the favourites to win an NBA Championship.

Having said that, Brooklyn still has plenty of doubts and concerns surrounding their roster, which would be key in deciding which way their season might tilt.

The Nets will be looking to overcome obstacles that stand in their way, such as questions surrounding Kyrie Irving's availability due to not getting the vaccine. Another looming doubt is their star players' ability to stay healthy in a lengthy season to make a championship run.

The Brooklyn Nets have all the right pieces of a championship puzzle and it is up to head coach Steve Nash to figure things out and place them in the right direction. It is indeed a title or bust kind of season for the Nets that could see them be crowned champions or could cause chaos in Brooklyn if things go sideways.

