"Steve Nash has signed a 4-year/$15-an-hour deal with McDonald’s" - NBA world brutally trolls Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets as they get swept by Boston Celtics

NBA fans couldn't contain their emotions when they witnessed Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
The Nets are officially out of the playoffs after their 112-116 loss to the Celtics in Game 4.
Considering the drama surrounding Brooklyn this season, many grew weary of the Nets. This frustration with the franchise turned into bewilderment and satisfaction as fans and experts alike reacted to the team's sweep on Twitter.
The Brooklyn Nets assembled one of the most stacked rosters ahead of the season. This made them the favorites to win the title alongside the LA Lakers.
However, an unfortunate turn of events saw them fall down the ranks of the Eastern Conference and eventually fight for a place in the play-in tournament.
Viewed as a title contender regardless, many expected Brooklyn to walk away with a win against Boston in the first round. After being blown out in the first two games at TD Garden, Kevin Durant and the Nets struggled to settle into their rhythm at home as well.
Given the nature and degree of their failure, the Brooklyn Nets could be forced to make some major adjustments. With an uncertain future ahead of them, the organization has a lot of problems to address.
What went wrong for Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets?
As mentioned earlier, the Brooklyn Nets assembled one of the most stacked rosters on paper this season.
The Nets had headliners like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden earlier in the season. They also had solid role players such as Patty Mills and Blake Griffin coming off the bench.
While this unit enjoyed some success early on, injuries started taking their toll. Paired with Irving's absence for the majority of the season due to the vaccine mandate, there was very little Brooklyn could've done to prevent their free fall in the East.
The Brooklyn Nets also made major personnel changes ahead of the trade deadline. By acquiring Ben Simmons and other key pieces in exchange for Harden, Brooklyn addressed their need for a solid perimeter defender and playmaker.
Not having Simmons suit up in the playoffs didn't seem like a major issue considering he never played for the side. However, not having a solid defender hurt the Nets in the playoffs.
Kevin Durant struggled to perform against one of the best up-and-coming teams in the first round. The Brooklyn Nets were blindsided by the sheer defensive pressure the Boston Celtics had to offer.
With Irving and Durant putting in some of their worst playoff performances ever, the Nets were practically running their offense through role players.
Overall, the Nets' major problem was a culmination of smaller setbacks that the franchise overlooked. With a hazy future ahead, there is little that can be said about Brooklyn next season.