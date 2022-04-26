"Steve Nash has signed a 4-year/$15-an-hour deal with McDonald’s" - NBA world brutally trolls Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets as they get swept by Boston Celtics

NBA fans couldn't contain their emotions when they witnessed Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The Nets are officially out of the playoffs after their 112-116 loss to the Celtics in Game 4.

Considering the drama surrounding Brooklyn this season, many grew weary of the Nets. This frustration with the franchise turned into bewilderment and satisfaction as fans and experts alike reacted to the team's sweep on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless I cannot believe Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets just got swept. I cannot believe Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets just got swept.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



THE CELTICS ELIMINATE THE NETS TO ADVANCE TO THE 2ND ROUND! 🧹 CLEAN SWEEP 🧹THE CELTICS ELIMINATE THE NETS TO ADVANCE TO THE 2ND ROUND! #NBAPlayoffs 🧹 CLEAN SWEEP 🧹THE CELTICS ELIMINATE THE NETS TO ADVANCE TO THE 2ND ROUND! #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/kSSxr8UJqj

ȶei @notorioustei I challenge YOU, Brooklyn Nets, to not get swept in the first round I challenge YOU, Brooklyn Nets, to not get swept in the first round https://t.co/vq295RUxH6

Vinny @thenamesvinny @BrooklynNets BREAKING: Steve Nash has signed a 4 year/$15 an hour deal with McDonald’s @BrooklynNets BREAKING: Steve Nash has signed a 4 year/$15 an hour deal with McDonald’s https://t.co/BaO9CPR4Y5

Guru @DrGuru_ The two most disappointing NBA teams of all time:



1. 21-22 Los Angeles Lakers



2. 21-22 Brooklyn Nets The two most disappointing NBA teams of all time: 1. 21-22 Los Angeles Lakers2. 21-22 Brooklyn Nets

Dommy Vercetti @WGGPapaDom any brooklyn nets player: I am going to touch the basketball



the boston celtics: any brooklyn nets player: I am going to touch the basketballthe boston celtics: https://t.co/CcwD7r65Kb

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops The KD slander on this app is about to be GENERATIONAL. The KD slander on this app is about to be GENERATIONAL.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA That Lakers-Nets series in Cancun next week is going to be awesome. That Lakers-Nets series in Cancun next week is going to be awesome.

LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo Ben Simmons waking up for Game 4 today Ben Simmons waking up for Game 4 today https://t.co/qrGGUEpF8F

nick wright @getnickwright The last time Kyrie Irving had a relevant playoff moment outside of Round 1, Jayson Tatum was still a Duke Blue Devil. The last time Kyrie Irving had a relevant playoff moment outside of Round 1, Jayson Tatum was still a Duke Blue Devil.

Paul Pierce @paulpierce34 Can I get a half of that Nets Can I get a half of that Nets 😂😂😂😂

Guru @DrGuru_ Never…ever…compare Kyrie Irving to Steph Curry again Never…ever…compare Kyrie Irving to Steph Curry again

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe How I’m pulling up to Undisputed tomorrow!



SKIP, RUN ME MY DEW!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣 How I’m pulling up to Undisputed tomorrow! SKIP, RUN ME MY DEW!!!!! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/RgglJcpcAA

The Brooklyn Nets assembled one of the most stacked rosters ahead of the season. This made them the favorites to win the title alongside the LA Lakers.

However, an unfortunate turn of events saw them fall down the ranks of the Eastern Conference and eventually fight for a place in the play-in tournament.

Viewed as a title contender regardless, many expected Brooklyn to walk away with a win against Boston in the first round. After being blown out in the first two games at TD Garden, Kevin Durant and the Nets struggled to settle into their rhythm at home as well.

Given the nature and degree of their failure, the Brooklyn Nets could be forced to make some major adjustments. With an uncertain future ahead of them, the organization has a lot of problems to address.

What went wrong for Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets?

Kevin Durant being guarded by Jayson Tatum

As mentioned earlier, the Brooklyn Nets assembled one of the most stacked rosters on paper this season.

The Nets had headliners like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden earlier in the season. They also had solid role players such as Patty Mills and Blake Griffin coming off the bench.

While this unit enjoyed some success early on, injuries started taking their toll. Paired with Irving's absence for the majority of the season due to the vaccine mandate, there was very little Brooklyn could've done to prevent their free fall in the East.

The Brooklyn Nets also made major personnel changes ahead of the trade deadline. By acquiring Ben Simmons and other key pieces in exchange for Harden, Brooklyn addressed their need for a solid perimeter defender and playmaker.

Not having Simmons suit up in the playoffs didn't seem like a major issue considering he never played for the side. However, not having a solid defender hurt the Nets in the playoffs.

Kevin Durant struggled to perform against one of the best up-and-coming teams in the first round. The Brooklyn Nets were blindsided by the sheer defensive pressure the Boston Celtics had to offer.

With Irving and Durant putting in some of their worst playoff performances ever, the Nets were practically running their offense through role players.

StatMusk @statmuse Kevin Durant has lost 6 playoff games in a row. Kevin Durant has lost 6 playoff games in a row. https://t.co/z0cDyZa3zn

Overall, the Nets' major problem was a culmination of smaller setbacks that the franchise overlooked. With a hazy future ahead, there is little that can be said about Brooklyn next season.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh