It's been ten months since the "Mind The Game" podcast released a new episode. With JJ Redick taking charge of the LA Lakers, it seemed like a major conflict of interest to have him and LeBron James talking hoops.

That's why the podcast is replacing Redick with Steve Nash this time. Not long after the news went viral, fans on X shared their thoughts on this matter.

"One of the best if not the best minds in basketball. Really the only pod on basketball to watch. A GOAT breaking down the actual game is fantastic," another tweeted.

"Steve Nash is gonna be an assistant coach for the Lakers next year isn’t he?" A fan tweeted.

"Sigh of relief for the return of intelligent basketball conversation. Lfg!" One fan tweeted.

This podcast dug deep into basketball tactics, and fans celebrated having two knowledgeable voices to discuss the game. That should continue to be the case with Nash, one of the most cerebral point guards to ever live.

However, the fans also called James out for seemingly throwing shade at his former coach, Darvin Ham, while he was still in charge of the team.

JJ Redick is proving the doubters wrong

The Lakers tried to get Dan Hurley to be their next head coach, but he turned them down to return to UConn.

Then, they quickly pivoted and hired Redick, who had already interviewed with other teams for a head coaching position. However, his relationship with James seemed like a big issue, not to mention his lack of coaching experience.

Fast forward to today, and Redick has already won as many games as Ham won in his first season in charge, and he's just five wins away from topping his best record.

The Lakers got off to a slow start to the season, but they're now in the mix to get a top-four spot in the West, and those concerns about Redick now look a little overblown.

