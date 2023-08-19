Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors largely changed the way the NBA, and the rest of the world, play basketball. The unique playstyle of the Warriors was something that former coach Mark Jackson unlocked with Steph Curry, before Steve Kerr then took the reins.

The offense relies on two key principles, off-ball movement and plenty of screens to get players open. The x-factor that few could have possibly accounted for, is the ballhandling of Steph Curry.

Although the standout guard had made a name for himself at Davidson, few could have predicted that he would go down as one of the greatest of all time. Yet, time and time again Curry has continued to amaze not just fans, but his teammates like Klay Thompson.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a video Thompson posted to his Instagram story, you can see Curry putting on a dazzling display of ball handling, while Kerr watches in awe.

Alongside the clip, Thompson wrote:

“Steve’s facial expressions be killing me”

Check out the clip below.

Klay Thompson's Instagram story

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, more than just teammates

Over the years, the Warriors' big three have become more than just teammates, they've become family. When Thompson returned after being forced to sit on the sideline for multiple seasons while he recovered from injuries, Curry was emotional talking about his journey.

On the flip side, Thompson has gone on record as stating that he looked up to Curry before the two were even teammates. Last season, when Curry was being praised for dishing out a career-high 14 assists, Klay Thompson wasn't surprised in the slightest.

Dallas Mavericks v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

Speaking to media members post-game, Thompson lauded Curry's playmaking abilities, stating that Curry may not have gotten the credit he deserved previously:

"I think this is something that he's always done... I've played with the guy 10 years now. He's always been able to pass like this. Just his scoring is so good it can get overlooked sometimes. ...

"It's incredibly important for your point guard to make the right reads. It's like a quarterback on a football field. He sees the game better than almost anybody."

While the team came up short in their quest to go back-to-back in the NBA Finals last season, thanks to offseason maneuvering, the trio will run it back this year. Despite rumors that Draymond Green wanted to break away from Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, he signed an extension this offseason.

With the big three returning, and the addition of Chris Paul, only time will tell how this season plays out for the Golden State Warriors.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)