"No man around me would've ever stayed in the car" - Bol Bol's ex joins fans in accusing Jaylen Brown of lack of chivalry during winter stroll with GF

Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol's ex-girlfriend, Mulan Hernandez joined fans in calling out the Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown for his lack of chivalry. Hernandez commented on a video on Instagram that showed Jaylen Brown alongside Suzie Micael, who was struggling to walk across an icy sidewalk.

"Women have to start demanding respect because no man around me would ever I would’ve stayed in the car. 😂," Hernandez commented.

The video shows Suzie walking out of a car in high heels and taking careful steps on an icy surface. Brown, wearing sneakers, appeared to walk past her.

Watch the video here:

The comments under the post showed many fans outraged over Jaylen Brown's behavior.

"Danggg even Steven Wonder can see that lady needed help ..smh," an Instagram user commented.

Fans' comments about the incident

Jaylen Brown opened up about his Slam Dunk contest appearance

Speaking on NBA TV ahead of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, Jaylen Brown shared that now was the right time for him to tick off one of the items on his bucket list.

"I feel like I'm in my athletic prime. I felt when it comes to dunking, it’s an art form. That’s something I love to do, the art of dunking on somebody … At one point in my career, I thought I wanted to do it and I think now is a good time,” Brown said.

Before the dunk contest started, the three-time NBA All-Star shared his excitement. Brown was looking forward to winning the contest.

"For me, it's about the show, the leadup, the buildup -- I think people will appreciate some of the stuff I'll do tonight once it gets slowed down."

The 2024 All-Star Slam Dunk contest featured Jaylen Brown finishing second, as he was defeated in the finals by the defending champion, Mac McClung.

The Boston Celtics star delivered two dunks in the finals, which were well-received by the judges but not so much by the crowd. However, the real drama was during the first round when Brown put up a dunk, to which the crowd responded with loud boos.

The judges, however, gave Brown a good score, which resulted in the elimination of New York Knicks G Leaguer Jacob Toppin. Toppin seemingly had a more crowd-appealing dunk, going 360 through the legs.

Expand Tweet

Not many would have faced the media to talk about embarrassingly losing a dunk contest. However, Brown took the chance to share his experience during the event.

"I think, ultimately, in this media era, some players are just afraid to get turned into a meme or whatever," Brown said. "I wanted to come out and have fun within it and that's what I did."

Expand Tweet

With the All-Star festivities ended, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics head into the second half of the 2023-24 NBA regular season with the best record on the league (43-12).