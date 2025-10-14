  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Stick to flopping bum": NBA fans lash out at MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's dreams of dethroning Kobe Bryant

"Stick to flopping bum": NBA fans lash out at MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's dreams of dethroning Kobe Bryant

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 14, 2025 01:46 GMT
&quot;Stick to flopping bum&quot;: NBA fans lash out at MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
"Stick to flopping bum": NBA fans lash out at MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's dreams of dethroning Kobe Bryant (Image sources: Getty and Imagn)

Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has already crossed off several of his basketball goals. The three-time All-Star led the OKC Thunder to a championship in June, and now, he has set his eyes on being better than Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.

Ad

In Gilgeous-Alexander's interview with GQ magazine's Yang-Yi Goh, released on Monday, he revealed that he wants to surpass the LA Lakers legend.

"I pick up a basketball to be the best," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "If you’re asking me if I want to be better than Kobe, of course I do. Whether I get there or not, we’ll find out."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans reacted to Gilgeous-Alexander's ambition of surpassing Bryant. Several referenced the 27-year-old star's foul-baiting. Gilgeous-Alexander has earned flak for excessively forcing his way to the free-throw line, with some labeling the strategy as "flopping." He averaged 8.8 free-throw attempts per game in the regular season and 9.4 in the playoffs.

"Stick to flopping bum," one fan tweeted.
Ad
Ad

Others predicted that Gilgeous-Alexander would not reach what Bryant achieved in his legendary 20-year career.

Ad
Ad

However, some fans believe that Gilgeous-Alexander will be in the greatest of all-time conversations.

Ad
Ad

In 76 regular-season games last season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals on 51.9% shooting, including 37.5% from 3-point range.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says that there is still 'another level' that he can reach

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged over 30 ppg in the past three seasons and has cemented himself among the NBA's best players today. In the same GQ interview published on Monday, Gilgeous-Alexander said that his best is yet to come.

Ad
"I still feel there’s another level I can get to," Gilgeous-Alexander told GQ. "Every season you get better in the offseason, the NBA adjusts to that version of you, and then you learn something new. And that cycle just goes and goes and goes. As you go in your career, it becomes more mental.
Ad
"At this point, I know how to shoot from every spot on the floor and get the shot I want when I want it. It’s more about timing and having peak-level endurance, knowing when to use it, when to capitalize on a moment."

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will enter his eighth season with the Thunder in 2025-26. With a young core around him, he also told GQ that he intends to establish a dynasty in OKC. The Thunder begin their title defense on Oct. 21 against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Twitter icon

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications