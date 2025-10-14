"Stick to flopping bum": NBA fans lash out at MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's dreams of dethroning Kobe Bryant

Reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has already crossed off several of his basketball goals. The three-time All-Star led the OKC Thunder to a championship in June, and now, he has set his eyes on being better than Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.In Gilgeous-Alexander's interview with GQ magazine's Yang-Yi Goh, released on Monday, he revealed that he wants to surpass the LA Lakers legend.&quot;I pick up a basketball to be the best,&quot; Gilgeous-Alexander said. &quot;If you’re asking me if I want to be better than Kobe, of course I do. Whether I get there or not, we’ll find out.&quot;Fans reacted to Gilgeous-Alexander's ambition of surpassing Bryant. Several referenced the 27-year-old star's foul-baiting. Gilgeous-Alexander has earned flak for excessively forcing his way to the free-throw line, with some labeling the strategy as &quot;flopping.&quot; He averaged 8.8 free-throw attempts per game in the regular season and 9.4 in the playoffs.&quot;Stick to flopping bum,&quot; one fan tweeted.Maple🇨🇦 @goldenstateoverLINK@TheDunkCentral @GQMagazine @TalkBasket stick to flopping bumTheTruth @Thetruth8240LINK@TheDunkCentral @GQMagazine @TalkBasket Gotta start becoming a better defender and stop relying on foul baiting to get his points in order for that to happenOthers predicted that Gilgeous-Alexander would not reach what Bryant achieved in his legendary 20-year career.Dr. Anjani Jain @DrAnjaniJJLINK@TheDunkCentral @GQMagazine @TalkBasket Relax 😄. Everyone can dream big, but not everything is actually achievable — and this one? Definitely out of reach! 🤣egoMamba🐍 @egoMambaLINK@TheDunkCentral @GQMagazine @TalkBasket SGA could score 30ppg for the next 20 years and still wouldn’t ever be better than KobeHowever, some fans believe that Gilgeous-Alexander will be in the greatest of all-time conversations.LeGOAT James @LBJgoat_talkLINK@TheDunkCentral @GQMagazine @TalkBasket Notice he knew better than to try and compare himself to LeGOAT… surpassing Kobe is certainly attainable… he’s already done something Kobe could never do… MVP and Finals MVP the same year… LeGOAT and MJ did that back to back Can’t be on that GOAT level without that type ofLucro 💫 @PlayoffLucroLINK@TheDunkCentral @GQMagazine @TalkBasket Peak for peak he isn’t far behind defense gives Kobe the edge thoIn 76 regular-season games last season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals on 51.9% shooting, including 37.5% from 3-point range.Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says that there is still 'another level' that he can reachShai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged over 30 ppg in the past three seasons and has cemented himself among the NBA's best players today. In the same GQ interview published on Monday, Gilgeous-Alexander said that his best is yet to come.&quot;I still feel there’s another level I can get to,&quot; Gilgeous-Alexander told GQ. &quot;Every season you get better in the offseason, the NBA adjusts to that version of you, and then you learn something new. And that cycle just goes and goes and goes. As you go in your career, it becomes more mental.&quot;At this point, I know how to shoot from every spot on the floor and get the shot I want when I want it. It’s more about timing and having peak-level endurance, knowing when to use it, when to capitalize on a moment.&quot;Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will enter his eighth season with the Thunder in 2025-26. With a young core around him, he also told GQ that he intends to establish a dynasty in OKC. The Thunder begin their title defense on Oct. 21 against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.