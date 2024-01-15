"Still have a better record than the warriors": Lakers-Warriors rivalry heats up as struggles ignite Twitter war with identical records

The LA Lakers are 19-21 and placed 11th in the West, the same record they had last season at the 40-game mark. While some fans were disappointed that the side was far from meeting expectations, others opted for a hilarious take when they compared the Purple and Gold's run to crosstown rivals, the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State has endured a tough run this edition and has one win less, with just as many losses as the Lakers. At 18-21, with the recent defeat coming against the Milwaukee Bucks, the team is placed 12th, which was consolation for some LA fans.

Lakers and Warriors debated on their respective teams' dismal runs this season

Both teams were pegged to be automatic playoff choices well ahead of the season. Their stars were healthy and the teams were off to promising starts. However, injuries and inconsistencies have played a role in the teams' stutter, and they now are out of the midfield in a deep and competitive Western Conference as the season approaches the halfway mark.

Will the Lakers and the Warriors make the playoffs?

At the time of writing, neither the Lakers nor the Warriors look like they can book a playoff berth.

LA is in dire need of support, and despite their depth and versatility, the team is lacking identity, dealing with injuries and has shooting woes. The side is still overly reliant on LeBron James and Anthony Davis to get them across the line every night.

Other teams have now deployed double defense on Davis to counter his production and hope to slow him down, while simultaneously upping the pace — another factor that has dented the side this season.

Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell have blown hot and cold, and the team needs a third superstar if they intend to make the playoffs and then shift their sights to a deeper run.

On the other hand, the Warriors, have the same problems and usually bank upon Steph Curry to bail them out. The confidence is well short, and between injuries, superstar slumps, and Draymond Green's suspension melee, Golden State is far from the elite unit they were. The bench is young and inexperienced, and the addition of seasoned veteran Chris Paul has done little to their offense.

Neither team with their current records are playoff contenders, and aren't in contention for a play-in at this tournament. With 42 games remaining, it's time both sides make necessary moves at the trade deadline if they want to maximize what James and Curry have to offer, and give themselves a fighting chance to get their hands on the Larry O'Brien.