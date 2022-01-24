"Still getting up plenty of attempts" - Steph Curry refuses to use his previously injured hand as an excuse for his shooting slump

Steph Curry again struggled to shoot the ball right during the Golden State Warriors' victory against the Utah Jazz. For Curry, widely acknowledged as the greatest shooter ever to play the game, this slump is unusual and perhaps unnerving.

While talking to the media after Sunday's game, Curry looked visibly low and not in his zone. According to Mark Medina of the NBA, when asked about his injured hand, Steph had the following to say:

"Still attached to my body and still getting up plenty of attempts."

In the interview, Curry further said:

"It's a big picture perspective on, you know, how you approach the game, the work that you put in and that's obviously frustrating. I want to shoot the ball and it's frustrating in the games. I kicked the chair the other day for that reason."

Steph Curry shot only 7.7% of his three-pointers against the Utah Jazz

Chef Curry is undeniably one of a kind. His impact on the league and the game has been nothing less than magic. In fact, this season, he officially took over the title as the greatest three-point shooter of all-time. However, his recent shooting slump has pushed many to question whether Curry has finally lost his touch.

This ongoing slump started with the game against the Miami Heat on January 3rd. Steph shot only one of his 10 attempts from downtown. In the next game against the Dallas Mavericks, he shot one of his nine attempts. However, since the day his supposed slump started, which is January 3rd, Curry has played 10 games and shot at least four three-pointers in five of those games.

That being said, his most recent performance against Utah was certainly disappointing. Curry not only made only 1 of his 13 attempts from downtown but scored only 18 points. Although Steph Curry was able to land four of his seven two-point attempts, his overall efficiency from the field was just 25%.

However, this is not the first time Curry has posted such numbers. It is inescapable for even the best shooter in the world to have off-days. Take the Warriors' game against the Philadelphia 76ers game from 2017 as an example. On February 27, Curry went 0 of 11 from downtown and registered 19 points in the game.

Point being, Steph Curry's genius has been consistent and impressive over various seasons and although this might be the worst shooting slump of his career, it might not be as bad as everyone is assuming it to be.

