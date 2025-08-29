  • home icon
  • "Still can't go left": Fans react as Jaylen Brown gets checked by principal before a ferocious dunk

"Still can't go left": Fans react as Jaylen Brown gets checked by principal before a ferocious dunk

By Advait Jajodia
Published Aug 29, 2025 18:44 GMT
WNBA: JUL 15 Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
WNBA: JUL 15 Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun (image credit: getty)

Jaylen Brown recently visited Wheeler High School in his hometown of Marietta, Georgia. He took part in a lighthearted one-on-one game with the school’s principal. The clip went viral, as the principal swiped the ball from the Boston Celtics star's hands.

Brown struggled to control the ball due to the principal’s tight defense. Fans shared their reactions on X.

“Still can’t go Left 🤣😂🤣,” one fan wrote.

“Jaylen Brown never beating the left hand allegations 😭,” a fan said.
“This is the Celtics first option this year btw 😭😭😭,” another fan wrote.
“Couldn’t even go left against a principle,” one fan commented.
“Turnover, carrying,” another fan tweeted.
“Jaylen brown really a buster 😂,” a fan commented.

The principal celebrated the steal with students and teachers inside the packed gym. However, his excitement got the better of him as he missed an easy layup on the subsequent play.

Brown redeemed himself, making sure not to take things lightly. He drove to the basket and threw down a dunk, posterizing the principal.

Jaylen Brown’s father allegedly stabbed youth football coach

Jaylen Brown’s offseason was clouded with trade rumors, but things took a more personal turn when his father, Marselles Brown, was arrested on Aug. 21.

Marselles was charged with attempted murder after an incident in Las Vegas where he allegedly stabbed youth football coach Cross Tupuola. It reportedly happened during a dispute over a parking spot near Buffalo Drive and Charleston Boulevard.

Brown’s attorney, Arnold Weinstock, spoke in his defense.

“Everything I know, and I've known Mr. Brown for quite some time, I do not believe that he initiated anything, and he is telling me that everything that occurred was him trying to defend himself after he was struck,” Weinstock said on Aug. 21, via Cleveland.com.

Brown, who has a complicated relationship with his father, has remained silent about the situation.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
