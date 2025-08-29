"Still can't go left": Fans react as Jaylen Brown gets checked by principal before a ferocious dunk

Jaylen Brown recently visited Wheeler High School in his hometown of Marietta, Georgia. He took part in a lighthearted one-on-one game with the school’s principal. The clip went viral, as the principal swiped the ball from the Boston Celtics star's hands.Brown struggled to control the ball due to the principal’s tight defense. Fans shared their reactions on X.“Still can’t go Left 🤣😂🤣,” one fan wrote.“Jaylen Brown never beating the left hand allegations 😭,” a fan said.“This is the Celtics first option this year btw 😭😭😭,” another fan wrote.“Couldn’t even go left against a principle,” one fan commented.“Turnover, carrying,” another fan tweeted.“Jaylen brown really a buster 😂,” a fan commented.The principal celebrated the steal with students and teachers inside the packed gym. However, his excitement got the better of him as he missed an easy layup on the subsequent play.Brown redeemed himself, making sure not to take things lightly. He drove to the basket and threw down a dunk, posterizing the principal.Jaylen Brown’s father allegedly stabbed youth football coach Jaylen Brown’s offseason was clouded with trade rumors, but things took a more personal turn when his father, Marselles Brown, was arrested on Aug. 21.Marselles was charged with attempted murder after an incident in Las Vegas where he allegedly stabbed youth football coach Cross Tupuola. It reportedly happened during a dispute over a parking spot near Buffalo Drive and Charleston Boulevard.Brown’s attorney, Arnold Weinstock, spoke in his defense.“Everything I know, and I've known Mr. Brown for quite some time, I do not believe that he initiated anything, and he is telling me that everything that occurred was him trying to defend himself after he was struck,” Weinstock said on Aug. 21, via Cleveland.com.Brown, who has a complicated relationship with his father, has remained silent about the situation.