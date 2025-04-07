“Still mad about what he did to David Robinson”: NBA fans react to Hakeem Olajuwon denied floor permission to celebrate Houston win vs Duke

NBA fans weighed in on the shebang where Hakeem Olajuwon was denied floor access to celebrate the Houston Cougars' win over Duke in the Final Four. 'The Dream' was not allowed by security to take the hardwood, and this saw fans raise concerns on social media.

Here's a look at the series of events:

The responses poured in with one of the fans believing that his episode with David Robinson led to him not being allowed on the court. The two centers had an epic rivalry with a motivated Olajuwon after the Spurs Center won MVP in the 1995 season. Robinson received his MVP trophy at the start of the WCF, and that was enough for Olajuwon to prove that he was the best center in the league.

One of the fans wrote:

"They still mad about what he did to David Robinson"

Another seconded the thought:

More reactions followed:

"San Antonio still bitter about him lighting up The Little Mermaid in that building in ‘95 after they handed him Dream’s MVP trophy."

One of the fans was not pleased.

"This is foul business"

Another echoed the same sentiment:

"This is despicable! The greatest Cougar ever not allowed to celebrate with his team."

The Cougars stunned the Blue Devils 70-67 with an impressive rally that put an end to Duke's title hopes. The episode with Hakeem Olajuwon, however, left fans with a dampener.

How did Hakeem Olajuwon fare against David Robinson and the Spurs in '95?

Former Rockets guard Vernon Maxwell outlined how Hakeem Olajuwon wanted to prove his point that he deserved the MVP nod. Per Sports Illustrated:

"He won the MVP the first championship. The next year, he came back and didn't have as good of a year. When that playoffs started, the (expletive) turned it up another notch."

The Rockets closed out the series in six games, but Olajuwon's scintillating performance against Robinson stood out. He averaged 35.3 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.2 blocks, and 5.0 assists.. The Rockets then won their second straight title against iconic big Shaquille O'Neal and the Orlando Magic after getting past San Antonio.

