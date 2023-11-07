"Still milking that cash cow" - NBA fans ridicule Udonis Haslem for joining Miami Heat's staff post-retirement

Udonis Haslem is an American former professional basketball player who played 20 seasons for the Miami Heat. When the organization's famous "Heat Culture" is mentioned or discussed, Haslem's name comes to mind.

His final regular season game was as incredible of a farewell game as it could get when he dropped 24 points (9-of-17 shooting, including 3-of-7 from 3-point range) and three rebounds against the Orlando Magic.

Interestingly, his final season with the Heat won't be the last time he works alongside the organization. It was recently announced that Haslem will be the team's Vice President of Basketball Development, as per Associated Press' Tim Reynolds.

Following the announcement, several NBA fans were vocal on X about how they felt about the Miami Heat's decision.

"Still milking that cash cow and doing absolutely nothing, lol," said one user.

From the fan reactions, they mocked Haslem for his undying loyalty in working with the Miami Heat post-NBA life. Back in his playing days, the Heat legend lasted with the organization until he was 43 years old.

It makes sense why the Heat decided to appoint him, as Haslem has showcased throughout his NBA career his knack for leadership and holding players accountable. Besides his excellent way of establishing healthy relationships with players, being a crucial figure of "Heat Culture" goes a long way for the future generation of Miami Heat players.

Pat Riley declares Udonis Haslem as the team's Vice President of Player Development

Given the relationship between Haslem and the Heat organization, the President of the Miami Heat, Pat Riley, released a statement following Haslem's hiring as the team's Vice President of Player Development.

"Born and raised in Miami," Riley said, "UD has been an integral part of the success of the Heat for 20 years. It's great that he has chosen to continue to build on his incredible legacy here in Miami, where he belongs."

Considered an excellent team player throughout his career and a stable presence providing leadership in the locker room, Haslem is perfect for the role. Looking back on his career, he might not have the best numbers compared to some of the best role players in the league, but his impact and dedication to winning with the team should never be understated.

In the 20 seasons played with the Heat, he averaged 7.5 points (48.9% shooting) and 6.6 rebounds per game.