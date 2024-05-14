"Still needs help" - Suns center fires back at Draymond Green's comments on Kevin Durant being sole big man

Over the past six months, Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic have been in an ongoing feud. They added another chapter to their story on Tuesday, as the Phoenix Suns big man jabbed at Green for some of his recent comments.

While talking about the Suns, Green said Kevin Durant is the team's only big man. This remark throws shade at Nurkic, who was Phoenix's starting center all year. As the quote was making its way around social media, the veteran big man decided to respond.

Nurkic reposted the quote, claiming that Green still needs help. He also brought up his mention of Durant, as the two have a history from their time as teammates on the Golden State Warriors.

"I see that brother still needs help. STILL 😢 ABOUT KD, he doesn't like #drayover 🤣 " Nurkic wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Suns entered the year with championship aspirations, but things did not go their way.

They ended up getting swept in the first round at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. As for Green and the Warriors, they were eliminated in the play-in tournament.

When did the feud between Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic begin?

This feud between Green and Nurkic began back in December as the Golden State Warriors were taking on the Phoenix Suns. Early in the third quarter, the two were matched up on one another.

Green proceeded to swing his arm around quickly, catching Nurkic in the face. The refs ended up reviewing this play and ejecting Green from the matchup.

On top of getting ejected from this game, the league also decided to suspend Green indefinitely. In total, he would miss the next 16 matchups for the Warriors before returning on January 15th.

This suspension was Green's second of the year. Back in November, he was forced to sit out five games for choking Rudy Gobert during a scuffle with the Timberwolves.

Since this incident on the court, Green and Nurkic have taken countless jabs at one another. The Warriors forward has made multiple comments on his podcast, with most of Nurkic's responses coming on social media.

Before this, Nurkic made an indirect post online to poke fun at Green and the Warriors. After Golden State was knocked out of the play-in by the Sacramento Kings, he posted the laughing emoji. Nurkic almost made a post with the end credits from the "Looney Tunes" cartoon.

Months removed from their scuffle on the court, it's clear there is still no love lost between Green and Nurkic.