"Still pressed KD left him": NBA fans clown Draymond Green over latest ‘Whack’ shots at Kevin Durant

Earlier this season, Draymond Green was suspended after smashing Jusuf Nurkic's face in a matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns last December 12. As a result, Green was suspended for 12 games as punishment for inappropriate behavior. During that time, the Warriors veteran underwent therapy sessions to help reduce his impulsive tendencies on the hardwood.

Draymond Green's former Warriors teammate Kevin Durant wasn't a fan of his actions. Durant said that Green needed to seek help for his obnoxious demeanor. Draymond didn't take KD's words kindly and called the Phoenix Suns star "whack". Fans on social media are now making fun of Green's saltiness.

Here's what some of them had to say on X (formerly known as Twitter):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Still pressed KD left him"

Expand Tweet

"Draymond talks like he’s something. What time is his therapy session?"

Expand Tweet

"How is the guy who punched someone in the head 2 months ago after a decade of dirty plays… suddenly the victim???"

Expand Tweet

"He gave you 2 free rings respect him 😭 "

Expand Tweet

"beefing with old teammates 😭 "

Expand Tweet

"Draymond Green is the most overrated player of all time, he got drafted into a perfect situation. If dray was drafted by the hornets would he be like this? KD clears him by a mile, an all time great"

Expand Tweet

"draymonds lack of accountability is impressive"

Expand Tweet

"Dray just mad KD didn’t show up to his wedding"

Expand Tweet

Why did Kevin Durant call out Draymond Green?

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green faced a 12-game suspension due to his actions involving Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic. This disciplinary action was influenced by Green's track record of engaging in unsportsmanlike conduct.

The incident occurred during the third quarter of the Warriors' 119-116 defeat against the Suns at the Footprint Center on December 12. Green was ejected from the game following a Flagrant Foul 2 and was promptly suspended thereafter.

Green has often been associated with confrontational behavior rather than exhibiting exemplary sportsmanship on the court. This resulted in many guys in the league often calling him out.

However, since coming back from suspension, Draymond Green has yet to stir up trouble.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!