"Still relying on LeBron James" - Former Clippers guard highlights NBA's dilemma choosing league's next poster boy

Since being drafted in 2003, LeBron James has been the face of the NBA. Over two decades later, that has not changed. While he continues to play at a high level, one former player opened up on the league not having James' successor lined up.

During a recent episode of "The Off Guard" podcast, Austin Rivers touched on LeBron James still being the face of the NBA. He feels the league still has to rely on him because nobody has come along to take the torch from him.

Nikola Jokic was mentioned as a possible candidate, but Reaves feels he doesn't fit the mold of being the face of the league.

"We're still relying on LeBron to be the face of the league, and he's 38 because we don't have anybody else," Rivers said. "Jokic doesn't want it, and he doesn't have the game for it in terms of style and flash."

In his age 39 season, LeBron is still a high-impact player. Through six games with the LA Lakers, he's averaging 24.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Part of why LeBron remains to be the face of the NBA is because he has cemented himself as one of the best ever. He remains in the G.O.A.T conversation with Michael Jordan and continues to improve his case.

Because he's one of the two best players ever, it's tough for another star to come in and take the mantle from him.

Who could become the face of the NBA when LeBron James retires?

Austin Rivers might not feel certain about it, but there are plenty of stars who're capable of being the face of the NBA. Two young superstars who are clear candidates are Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum.

When discussing why the league is still relying on LeBron James, Rivers' argument was that a generational talent hasn't come along to overtake James. If that's the bar being set, the future face of the league might be right around the corner.

After a year of building up hype, Victor Wembanyama has touched down in the NBA. Through his first handful of games, he has lived up to the high expectations. In a recent outing against Kevin Durant and the Phoneix Suns, Wembanyama erupted for 38 points and 10 rebounds in a double-digit win.

As the league has never seen a player like the Frenchman before, Wembanyama has the potential to be the face of the league when LeBron James hangs it up.