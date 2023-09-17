“Still salty about that interview": Terrell Owens calls Stephen A. Smith's bluff, claims he’s not worried about getting exposed

Terrell Owens is calling Stephen A. Smith's bluff after the First Take host threatened to air him out. While fans have continued to speculate as to what Stephen A. Smith may air him out about, the former NFL star isn't concerned.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, he fired back at Smith's threats, calling his bluff and recalling the time that the two ran into one another. As Terrell Owens wrote, he will remain on Team Max Kellerman going forward, and for the record, he isn't scared of Stephen A. Smith.

He posted two tweets that started with:

"Now Stephen A…Ask me if I’m scared?! I thank God every day or I at least try to but do what you do best. I’m not worried. You don’t have to make some bold attempt to 'expose me' because I have NOTHING to hide.

"You’re mad because of the advice of my attorney after we filed against ESPN because on air without my consent you shared our text conversation. I’m not sure that constitutes as desperate but enlighten us all."

He continued:

"So my boy, hone in on me. I’m good. I’m blessed and God got me! You’re still salty about that interview I did with you and Max a few years back and I said what I said and today I’m still #TeamMax. Got that man fired! That’s messed up. You saw me in Colorado you should’ve told me about my sorry ass then."

He then followed it up with another tweet, responding to a fan who pointed out that he coincidentally hasn't been on First Take since T.O. supported Kellerman.

"Facts. I already know. Now I hear he wants to expose me. Whatever that means??!!"

Looking at what Stephen A. Smith said about Terrell Owens

Stephen A. Smith took aim at Owens this week after speaking about his split with Max Kellerman on the Joe Budden podcast. As Smith explained, following the departure of Skip Bayless, the First Take ratings declined.

Taking ownership for what happened, Smith explained that he gave ESPN executives an ultimatum regarding him or Kellerman. The network of course kept him on First Take, shifting Max Kellerman to another program.

Despite that, a fan suggested that Smith didn't like Kellerman because of comments Terrell Owens made regarding the two's discussion of Colin Kaepernick. Terrell Owens responded to the tweet, writing: "FACTS" which prompted the following response from Stephen A. Smith:

"Now….as for this dude, that’s an entirely different story. You know how I feel about your sorry ass Terrell Owens and you know why! You should thank your Heavenly Father I haven’t zeroed in on you with the trifling shit you tried to pull. Tell folks to ask ESPN what your desperate ass tried to pull. Keep on talking.

"Eventually, you’ll expose yourself!"

In a follow-up tweet, Smith teased a new episode of his podcast on Monday, where he may or may not air out Terrell Owens. Whether or not he winds up actually speaking on the situation, only time will tell.