"Still salty that Lakers kept you from winning a chip" - George Karl catches strays from LA fans after his unexpected outburst

On Thursday, Hall of Famer George Karl took an unprovoked shot at LA Lakers fans on social media. From the looks of things, Karl hadn't posted about the team in the week leading up to a viral post, where he called LA fans annoying as hell.

In the past, Karl, who has a reputation for sharing brash thoughts online and has been openly critical of the Lakers. Heading into this year, the Hall of Fame coach expressed that he wasn't feeling the team's decision to hire JJ Redick.

While he's never shied away from speaking his mind, Karl's random, unprovoked shot at LA fans on Thursday didn't sit well with Lakers Nation.

In response, fans aimed the Hall of Famer, and many of them didn't hold back:

"Still salty that Lakers kept you from winning a chip," - One joked.

"Tf up old fart," - One replied.

Others poked fun at the famed coach for beefing with a fan base:

"U mad lmao," - Another replied.

"Grown man tweeting about fanbases," - One wrote.

The post seemed to come on the heels of LA's big win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, which saw Luke Doncic return to Dallas for the first time since his shocking trade.

Looking at the Lakers' place in the Western Conference heading into the final two games of the season

On Wednesday, the Lakers secured a 112-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks, highlighted by Luka Doncic's explosive 30-point first half and a 45-point performance overall. The win officially clinched a playoff spot for Los Angeles

Currently, the team is sitting in third place in a competitive Western Conference, three games behind the second-place Houston Rockets, and one game ahead of both the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers, who are tied for fourth.

Additionally, sitting just behind both teams in the standings is the Memphis Grizzlies, who are just half a game behind the Nuggets and the Clippers.

With two games left on their regular season schedule, the Lakers will face off with the Rockets in a pivotal Western Conference clash on Friday as they look to stave off a play-in appearance.

Over their last ten games, the team has posted a record of 6-4, however, so far this season, they've split wins and losses with Houston, going 1-1 across their two previous meetings.

With a chance to cement their place in the Western Conference's playoff picture and secure home court, the next two games will be big for LA.

