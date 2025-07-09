"Still wrapping my head around a lot": Amy Luciani makes feelings clear after filing for divorce from Dwight Howard after six months of marriage

Dwight Howard is separating from his wife, Amy Luciani. The news came less than six months after their wedding earlier this year. Despite the couple's best efforts to keep the matter under wraps, the news became public.

Luciani finally addressed things in an exclusive statement to The Shade Room. A post published by TSR on Tuesday featured the American rapper expressing her surprise about her divorce news being leaked and asked for privacy for her and Howard.

"Although it is true, I am not sure how it got out to the public," Luciani's statement read. "Still wrapping my head around a lot. Although I know it won't happen, I hope the public can give us grace and privacy right now."

The post also featured a part of Dwight Howard's appearance on "The Breakfast Club" on June 23. Howard had said in the interview that he wanted to keep his marriage, 'the best side of his life,' private. He also revealed that Luciani's real name was Amber.

Dwight Howard and Luciani got engaged last December. They tied the knot two months later in February. This is not the first time that Howard has been divorced in less than a year.

In 2020, Howard was married to former WNBA player Tea Cooper. However, their marriage ran very short. They filed for divorce in less than a year in April 2021.

NBA fans react to Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani's divorce after six months

Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani's marriage lasted less than a year. Fans reacted to a post on Instagram that featured multiple pages of a divorce complaint filed in Georgia. The pages featured Luciani's demands for alimony, including "all real property and all personal property be equitably divided by the court."

Reacting to the post, fans remarked about their marriage duration, with one fan trolling the former couple for not even making it to Thanksgiving.

"They was married for 2 minutes," the fan wrote.

"Divorce???! They just got married this morning!! Shouldn’t this be filed as an annulment 🙄😩🤦🏽‍♀️."

"Dang they didn’t even make it to thanksgiving."

A fan brought up Howard's previous divorce from Tea Cooper in 2021.

"Same thing Tea Cooper did! Divorced him real quick," the fan wrote.

Comments on the post

Looking at the alimony demand from Luciani, a fan predicted that Howard would be left with no money.

"I have a funny feeling between all his relationships and children he is going to wind up bankrupt," the fan wrote.

A fan made fun of the former NBA player for his string of marriages lasting less than a year.

"One thing about Dwight is he gonna find him a woman to marry…& then Divorce her before the year is up … thatz consistency," the fan commented.

Howard was named in a sexual assault lawsuit filed by Stephen Harper (the lawsuit was later dropped). A fan said that she thought Dwight Howard was attracted to men.

"Ain't he supposed to be gay?" the fan wrote.

Comments on the post

Dwight Howard has yet to put out a statement regarding the divorce.

