"Stop asking them about their medical opinion" – Michelle Beadle criticizes LeBron James for "irresponsible" deleted COVID meme

LeBron James and the LA Lakers always draw attention – even as the Lakers have struggled all season.

Although James has still impressed on the court, the superstar has seen his name embroiled in off-the-court controversies. Recently, James took to social media to post his thoughts surrounding the current COVID-19 breakout. The post gave off the idea James was downplaying the situation that has been impacting the world.

Michelle Beadle Speaks out about LeBron James' post

LA Lakers forward LeBron James has received backlash from a recent social media post.

Since James posted the meme, he's received backlash from celebrities and sports personalities. One of them is former ESPN anchor Michelle Beadle.

Beadle and LeBron have been in the news after Beadle claimed James tried to get her fired from her previous position at ESPN. Beadle anchored ESPN's NBA pregame show for years and has claimed James tried to get her replaced.

In her most recent podcast episode of The Athletic's "What did I miss?" Beadle talked about James and his controversial post.

“These are those times where we need to stop asking these guys anything important," Beadle said. "Stop asking what they think about the world. Stop asking them about their medical opinion. Stop asking them about China.

“You’re never going to get an answer you want to hear. Why? That’s not their forte. You want to know something about basketball? Go ask them that.”

Although it might come off a bit harsh, Beadle brought up some great points.

The media has looked for any opportunity to ask NBA players their opinions about subjects which most of them don't have any expertise. Those comments are then often blown out of proportion. Asking professional athletes about the medical field or politics is unfair considering their opinion is placed to a higher stake by outsiders.

The COVID-19 situation in the NBA looks like it is going to continue to be a hot topic. The league has seen a massive spike of positive cases, and players and teams are growing frustrated as well. James' post has gotten the attention of many, and it's mainly been the result of a backlash of disappointment for his opinion.

Also Read Article Continues below

James, now in his 19th season, is a four-time All-Star and 17-time All-Star. He averages 27.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 37.0 minutes per game this season. He turns 37 on Thursday.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein