"Stop begging Bron he ain't saving you": NBA fans roast LeBron James for another Kyrie Irving appreciation post

LeBron James took to social media to give props to former teammate Kyrie Irving as the latter had a stellar showing in helping the Dallas Mavericks close out their first-round NBA playoff series against the LA Clippers on Friday. NBA fans went buzzing over the appreciation tweet of 'The King', taking turns in roasting him..

Irving was stellar in Game 6 of their opening-round series against the Clippers, finishing with a team-high 30 points, going 5-of-9 from three as the Mavericks went on to win, 114-101. He also had six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks in 42 minutes.

While he was at it, a captive spectator was the LA Lakers' James, with whom he won an NBA title in Cleveland in 2016. The 20-time NBA All-Star shared his excitement over the performance of Kyrie Irving by tweeting:

"KY STOP IT!!!!! OMG"

While amused by the tweet, fans also found an opening to roast James. Below are some of their reactions.

@baby_face_goat reminded James of the value of Kyrie Irving, writing:

"Stop begging bron he ain't saving you."

Another along that line was from X user Bryan (@Bryguy_27), saying:

"You miss the best side kick in the game don't you"

Still another from @3onEllis:

"STOP FLIRTING WITH HIM AND BRING HIM HOME"

Many of the comments, meanwhile, prodded James to join Irving in Dallas after the LA Lakers were booted out in the opening round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets.

@OwnedByLuka suggested:

"Join him in Dallas Bron"

X user Rob (@iamrobtv), meanwhile, prodded 'The King' to be a Maverick and leave the Lakers, saying:

"Be a Maverick next year King"

@JustinPistachio, for his part, has foreseen the future, writing:

"future mav lebron"

After closing out the Clippers in the opening series, 4-2, Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks now prepare for the top seeds OKC Thunder in the Western Conference semifinals. Their series will begin on Tuesday.

Kyrie Irving says he considered joining LeBron James with the LA Lakers

As he was pondering about his NBA future last season, Kyrie Irving considered joining forces with former teammate LeBron James with the LA Lakers.

The eight-time NBA All-Star shared this in an interview with FOX Sports, highlighting how re-teaming up with James, was among the things he looked into when he asked to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets midway last season.

Kyrie Irving said of what took place:

“Everything was considered. He’s a great friend of mine, a great brother of mine. We obviously played together. Everybody knows our history. But there were many different factors in between. When it comes to business decisions, you have to ask the GMs, the presidents why certain things didn’t work out.”

Irving eventually wound up with the Dallas Mavericks and teamed up with superstar Luka Doncic with much promise.

Last summer, he signed an extension worth $126 million to stay in Dallas for three more years.

This season, Kyrie Irving helped the Mavericks finish with the fifth-best record in the Western Conference at 50-32, with averages of 25.6 points, 5.2 assists, five rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 58 games.

And on Friday, they also eliminated the higher-seeded LA Clippers from the playoffs to advance to the next round.