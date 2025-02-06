"Stop the character assassination" - 5× NBA All-Star shuts down backlash on Luka Doncic’s fitness after Lakers-Mavericks trade

As the chaos of the trade deadline rages on, Luka Doncic continues to be the most talked about player in the NBA. Ahead of the new journey in his career, one former player sounded off on the narrative around the star guard.

Days removed from the trade, many are still stunned that the Dallas Mavericks shipped Doncic to the LA Lakers. In the reporting since the blockbuster move, one of the reasons that led to this decision was concerns over his conditioning.

During an interview on NBA TV on Thursday, Reggie Miller chimed in on the discourse around Luka Doncic and his fitness. He feels a player doesn't achieve his level of success if they don't take proper care of their body.

"I don't like the character assassination on him," Miller said. "You don't become a first-team All-NBA player five years in a row if you're not in shape. So please, stop the character assasination that this guy is out of shape."

Miller is well aware of what it takes to compete at a high level in the NBA, as he enjoyed a Hall of Fame career with the Indiana Pacers. During his 18-year run, he received All-Star nominations five times and was named to three All-NBA teams.

Prior to being traded, Doncic had been sidelined with a calf strain injury he suffered on Christmas Day. That said, he has still been one of the top performers in the league. This season, Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists.

LA Lakers forward has comical reaction to Luka Doncic conditioning reports

Now that he finds himself on the LA Lakers, Luka Doncic is reuniting with multiple familiar faces. Upon his arrival, one of the team's other mid-season acquisitions had a comical remark when discussing the conditioning narrative of the star guard.

Before the Lakers made their blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks, their biggest move was acquiring Dorrian Finney-Smith from the Brooklyn Nets. He and Doncic have a bit of a history, as the two were teammates for multiple years in Dallas.

Following practice on Wednesday, Finney-Smith was asked about the discourse around Luka Doncic and his fitness. He responded by saying that he needs to put on more weight if it means putting up the same numbers as Doncic.

“Sh*t, if I’m putting up them type of numbers, maybe I need to be 270.”

DFS used that specific number because reports indicated that Doncic's weight ballooned to this figure.

Having a familiar face around should help Doncic as he starts to integrate himself with his new team. It remains unclear when he will suit up for the Lakers for the first time, but Saturday's matchup against the Pacers has been tossed out as a possible debut.

