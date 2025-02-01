“Stop all this clout chasing": $1.5M rapper drops no-holds-barred comment on Tristan Thompson for calling Dream Kardashian his daughter

NBA player Tristan Thompson is on potentially the final stretch of his career, but his off-court doings have continued to be a hot topic. Thompson was recently on the wrong end of backlash from fans after he called Dream Kardashian his daughter in a video he posted on social media on Friday.

Thompson apparently posted a clip of him remarking on his love for his "two daughters," True Thompson and Dream Kardashian, whom he called his oldest. Thompson had True with reality star Khloé Kardashian.

However, the Cleveland Cavaliers center has no blood relation to Dream, whose parents are Angela White, mostly known as rapper Blac Chyna, and her ex-fiance, Rob Kardashian.

“I have two daughters, and their names are Dream (who is) my oldest daughter, and True (who is) my second oldest. Those are my two girls, and I miss you guys so much,” Thompson allegedly said in a Snapchat message.

Thompson drew the ire of fans, including Dream’s mother, Blac Chyna, who was seemingly angry at Thompson's comments. The rapper emphasized she and Rob Kardashian are the only parents of Dream and that she is done not speaking up.

“Dream has one mother, Angela White, and one father, Robert Kardashian. I usually don’t speak up, but I’m done. Stop all this clout chasing involving my daughter! As parents, we have joint custody, and we also have a beautiful, healthy co-parenting relationship,” she wrote in an Instagram comment.

Blac Chyna's comment

Blac Chyna, whose net worth is $1.5 million per CelebrityNetWorth, welcomed Dream in 2016. Dream’s aunt, Khloe Kardashian, is Thompson’s former partner, with whom he shares two children: a daughter, True, and a son, Tatum.

It remains unclear why Thompson made his most recent clip, considering he still has numerous children from different women, such as son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig and son Theo with model Maralee Nichols.

Thompson, 33, is playing his 15th season in the NBA and is currently with the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tristan Thompson clears air on Cleveland Cavaliers squad

Tristan Thompson was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011, playing for them in 11 of his 15 years in the NBA. Thompson, who won a title in Cleveland in 2016, made it known how he feels about the current Cavaliers squad led by Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.

“I love our depth,” he said. "I think with the NBA, and if you watched just last season, in the playoffs, you never know what can happen, right? One injury to a guy on another team can change the whole dynamic…We just have to find that perfect storm… It's all about timing that perfect storm.”

The Cavaliers have three All-Stars this season, namely Garland, Mitchell and big man Evan Mobley. The team has been one of, if not the, best squads this season with a league-best 39-9 record.

Thompson has been playing as the team’s backup center and constant veteran presence off the bench.

