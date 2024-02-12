"Stop it": Draymond Green continues going at Kevin Durant after former MVP's bold Steph Curry take

Showcasing high-level basketball, as well as the drama between former teammates Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, and Jusuf Nurkic, the highly anticipated matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, Feb. 10, did not disappoint.

The Warriors pulled themselves out of the 110-112 deficit, as Stephen Curry made the shot of the night to give his team a 113-112 victory, with 3.3 seconds left.

Following the game, Durant addressed Curry's impact on the game and where he thinks the 2x MVP ranks in the NBA's All-Time pantheon, saying:

"Greatest ever at his position, top 5 ever, you know, so you give him a look like that for the game, he is licking his chops."

Green, however, wasn't happy with Durant's comments and replied to an Instagram post that featured KD's quote, saying:

"Stop it! Just Top 5! Enough."

At the end of 2022, Green also commented on his top five players of all time while speaking on an episode of Throwing Bones.

"My top five is LJ [LeBron James] No. 1, MJ [Michael Jordan] No. 2, Kob [Kobe Bryant] No. 3, Steph [Curry] No. 4, and Shaq [Shaquille O'Neal] No. 5."

Draymond Green has also commented on Curry's confidence and his status as a shooter. Green said last year (via ESPN):

"It's way different, But I think one of the most unique things about Steph is like -- we all argue like, 'Oh, is [Michael] Jordan the GOAT? Does LeBron [James] dethrone him? Whoever your guy is, who you think is the GOAT. Everyone debates it. There's no debate. [Steph] is the greatest. So that confidence runs different. But I think we all here in this world know, there's no debate. He's the greatest -- and that's a special thing."

Draymond Green blocks Kevin Durant's shot to win the game vs Phoenix Suns

After Curry made the biggest shot of the game from 29 feet, the game was still underway and Draymond Green had his moment against Durant when they matched up towards the end of the game, coinciding with the Suns' last timeout.

Grayson Allen was the one inbounding the ball, as Devin Booker and Bradley Beal tried to move off it. The play was designed for Durant to catch and shoot, with Green perfectly reading it and timing his block without fouling.

After the clutch block, Green had strong words to say for Durant, albeit in competition with an underlying respect for the 4x scoring champion.

Draymond Green had one of his best games since returning from his suspension. He ended with 15 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists on high efficiency while shooting with 7-of-9 from the field and boasted a +3 net rating.

The win on Saturday marks the Warriors' fourth straight win and they are 6-1 in their last seven games.

