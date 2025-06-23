  • home icon
  "Stop the loyalty gimmick" - NBA fans react to Giannis Antetokounmpo's cryptic response to Kevin Durant trade 

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Jun 23, 2025
Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Three - Source: Getty

Amidst the buzz from Sunday's blockbuster Kevin Durant trade, Giannis Antetokounmpo managed to draw attention with a cryptic post on social media. In response to this post, fans have implored Antetokounmpo to be on the move as well.

Shortly after news broke of Durant's impending move to the Houston Rockets, Antetokounmpo went on X to post a two-word message that appeared to be in response to the news.

"Oh oh," the Milwaukee Bucks star tweeted.
Antetokounmpo, however, did not post anything else that would have established his "Oh oh" as an expression of surprise, concern, or excitement. Reacting to this ambiguous post, fans urged the 15-time All-Star to leave his current team behind and start a new chapter of his career elsewhere.

"stop the loyalty gimmick you're not getting anywhere with milwaukee," one fan commented.

Even as Durant got fans and analysts speculating about whether he would land with a Texas team or perhaps move to South Beach, Antetokounmpo has also been a hot topic as the NBA community awaits his next move.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that the former Finals MVP was set to meet with the Bucks organization to discuss his future in Milwaukee. To date, there is no confirmation of whether this meeting has finally pushed through.

It's also worth noting that the San Antonio Spurs, who were said to have been Durant's most preferred team on his shortlist, have also figured in Antetokounmpo trade speculations. Now that the Spurs have come up short in the KD sweepstakes, a move to acquire Antetokounmpo could be in the works.

NBA insider: Rockets "still have enough assets" to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo

One NBA insider, though, is looking at the possibility of Antetokounmpo moving to the very team that made headlines on Sunday with a blockbuster trade.

According to Kevin O'Connor, the Rockets might not be done making moves this summer.

"The Rockets still have enough assets to make a compelling offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jaylen Brown or basically whoever they want to target, even after acquiring Kevin Durant," O'Connor tweeted.

If the Rockets pull off this hypothetical trade, the pairing of Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant would become the Western Conference's next formidable duo.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
