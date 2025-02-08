"Stop playin bish": $170,000,000 rapper comes to Nicki Minaj's defense with blistering message to Kendrick Perkins' Jimmy Butler analogy

On the day of the NBA trade deadline, Kendrick Perkins made a controversial analogy. According to the player-turned-analyst, the Golden State Warriors "settled" for Nicki Minaj instead of getting a Beyonce or a Taylor Swift in their acquisition of Jimmy Butler.

Perkins' attempt at a witty comparison was met with a heated response from his fellow "NBA Today" analysts, as well as Minaj's fans online. Now, hip hop legend Lil Wayne — the chart-topping rapper's longtime mentor — has dropped his own retort to Perkins.

"The Warriors thought they was getting a Taylor Swift or a Beyoncé and ended up getting a #kendrickperkins," Wayne wrote on Saturday. "Stop playin bish."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Weezy F. Baby — whose net worth is $170 million according to Celebrity Net Worth — has made a career out of pushing the boundaries of wordplay, establishing a reputation as a prolific, wildly successful recording artist.

Wayne is a huge basketball fan who's been associated in more ways than one with the LA Lakers. During the 2020 All-Star Weekend, he gave a shoutout to the late Kobe Bryant during his performance of "No Problem" with Chance the Rapper.

Last year, the five-time Grammy Award winner tweeted that he was "mistreated" during a Lakers game, supposedly because of his public comments about the team needing to trade Anthony Davis. Ironically, the Lakers did part ways with Davis.

Kendrick Perkins issues an apology to Nicki Minaj's fanbase

It took Kendrick Perkins all of one day to realize the mistake he'd made. On the Friday edition of "NBA Today," he apologized to Nicki Minaj.

Expand Tweet

"You know what, let me apologize to Nicki Minaj and the Barbz," Perkins said, referring to the devoted fans of the "Anaconda" and "Super Bass" rapper. "They been on my ass. I apologize. I'm a fan. Please forgive me."

Perkins will now be cautious before making less-than-complimentary analogies in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.