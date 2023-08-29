“Stop trying to divide”: Patrick Beverley urges unity after calls for Austin Reaves to start over Brandon Ingram get louder

Patrick Beverley recently intervened to address the controversy of starting Austin Reaves instead of Brandon Ingram. As this matter seems to be causing disagreements among the team, Beverley emphasized the importance of unity to ensure the team's success.

Team USA has been red hot to start the FIBA World Cup 2023. After a set of impressive performances during the tune-up games, the team has remained dominant in each of their two group-stage games so far.

Coming off an impressive 109-81 win against Greece in their second game, USA improved to 2-0 to sit atop Group C. The win against Greece also saw LA Lakers youngster Austin Reaves step up to the plate and offer some great numbers off the bench.

The narrative surrounding Reaves has been building up during this World Cup period. With players and coaching staff on the US team taking note of his value to the team, Reaves has certainly risen in stature.

While also considering that he is one of two players in the World Cup to rack up a total of 24+ points and 12+ assists off the bench in two games, the youngster is truly in a league of his own.

Needless to say, fans have also taken note of this. However, the comments associated with this have seen USA guard Brandon Ingram get caught in the crossfire.

Several fans have suggested that Austin Reaves should get the nod to start over Ingram in games. However, Patrick Beverley quickly stepped in to quell some of this noise. While referring to a tweet bearing such divisive sentiments, Beverley said:

"Stop trying to divide. Team is winning. Positivity only. Our National Team is playing well."

Beverley's choice to step in as an elder statesman should be of value ahead of USA's final game of the first round of group stages against Jordan.

Should Austin Reaves start over Brandon Ingram?

The narrative surrounding Austin Reaves starting over Brandon Ingram is certainly compelling. However, the decision may not necessarily be the right one.

Reaves has shown potential against secondary units while also being a solid player in closing lineups. His sublime scoring and playmaking abilities also let him seamlessly blend into any roster combination.

However, Team USA needs Ingram in the starting lineup for his length and as a midrange threat. Considering that he doesn't have the latitude to put up as many shots as he does in the NBA, Ingram is very evidently adjusting to the new system. Once he gets going, however, he will be an immensely valuable asset to the team.

