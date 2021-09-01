"Stop using my name to push people's agendas" Joel Embiid lashes out at report claiming rift between him and Ben Simmons

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have been teammates with the Philadelphia 76ers for the past five seasons. However, after a summer filled with drama surrounding Simmons, it appears the Australian guard may be leaving the franchise, and their time together could be over.

Much has been made of Ben Simmons' future during the offseason, with several reports emerging regarding his relationship with those involved in the Sixers organization. The latest of which, from Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today, stated that a rift between Embiid and Simmons has been escalating, according to the former's source.

Embiid, who doesn't back down from the media, was not happy with the article. In fact, the four-time All-Star took to Twitter on Wednesday to voice his frustration:

"Sources “Trust me bro”!! Stop using my name to push people’s agendas. I love and hate drama. I love playing with Ben. Stats don’t lie. He’s an amazing player, and we all didn’t get the job done. It’s on me personally. I hope everyone is back cuz we know we’re good enough to win."

Sources “Trust me bro”!! Stop using my name to push people’s agendas. I love and hate drama. I love playing with Ben. Stats don’t lie. He’s an amazing player and we all didn’t get the job done. It’s on me personally. I hope everyone is back cuz we know we’re good enough to win https://t.co/1kq9VI9byE — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 1, 2021

Will Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons be on the Philadelphia 76ers' team together this season?

The Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs this year.

It is unsurprising to see Joel Embiid come after the media, particularly given the level of criticism he and the Philadelphia 76ers have faced over the past few years. He and Ben Simmons have been unable to get the franchise past the conference semifinals, while the likes of the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks have gone on to win the championship from the East.

Ben Simmons had a disappointing postseason outing, averaging 9.9 points per game in the series with the Atlanta Hawks and shooting at 33% from the free-throw line. For that, both Joel Embiid and coach Doc Rivers appeared to criticize the 25-year-old.

As a result, skepticism about the two stars' relationship has grown considerably over the summer. To the point that news outlets have started saying that the Sixers have had to decide which of the two they want to keep.

There was never any doubt that Joel Embiid would be the one to stay. He was recently the runner-up for the MVP award, made the All-Defensive second team, and averaged 28.5 points and ten rebounds per game last season.

From my own experience, y’all have no idea how much this media makes up stuff for followers and shame on you for believing them. — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 1, 2021

Despite that, and the fact that their time as teammates seems to be drawing to a close, Joel Embiid was evidently not prepared to watch his relationship with Ben Simmons scrutinized by those who don't know what's going on.

While they may not always be round at one another's homes hanging out, the two undoubtedly have a strong bonding both on and off the court. Otherwise, the Sixers wouldn't have been so dominating in the regular season.

Nevertheless, the writing appears to be on the wall, and it seems like only a matter of time before the 76ers accept an offer for Ben Simmons to depart.

Edited by Bhargav