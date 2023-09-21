"Stop worrying about me": Austin Rivers unleashes fiery response to controversial Hornets star Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges recently fired back at Austin Rivers' remarks on the current Charlotte Hornets roster. Rivers didn't mince his words and said that LaMelo Ball needs to find better teammates. Rivers criticized the Hornets and labeled them as "troubled youth". Bridges was obviously not a fan of Rivers' statements and called him out on social media.

Expand Tweet

“Y'all hoopers get on these podcast and talk like y'all really like that,” he wrote on SnapChat. “Speaking on other teams like y'all know what's going on and most the people talking the most sh*t don't play at all. We gone see about all that this year on me.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Austin Rivers saw Miles Bridges' comments and humorously responded to the Hornets star. Rivers jokingly said that Bridges' call-out isn't about him, considering how Miles described someone who doesn't play in the NBA. The free agent then brought up the same sentiments he had last time about LaMelo Ball needing better teammates to make an impact.

"Nah this can’t be about me. I’ve gotten good minutes on every team I have played on, with exception of last year. Situation matters..and I stand by what I said about Melo..straight up! He needs pieces around him with high character. Stop worrying about me and go be one again"

Expand Tweet

Is Miles Bridges good enough to be LaMelo Ball's teammate?

Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves

Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball, two of the Charlotte Hornets' rising stars, have quickly become one of the most entertaining and dynamic duos in the NBA. Their chemistry on and off the court is undeniable, and it's translating into thrilling basketball for Charlotte.

Bridges, known for his thunderous dunks and tenacious defense, has taken his game to new heights alongside Ball. Bridges' athleticism and with Ball's pinpoint passes, he often finds himself on the receiving end of alley-oops that leave opponents and fans alike in disbelief.

In addition to his aerial exploits, Bridges has significantly improved his three-point shooting, making him an even more versatile offensive threat. His ability to stretch the floor and attack the rim with ferocity makes him a nightmare matchup for opponents.

Together, Bridges and Ball are leading the Hornets on an exciting journey. Their complementary playing styles make them a nightmare for opposing defenses.