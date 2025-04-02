"Stopped watching my son" - Gilbert Arenas hilariously reveals how Steph Curry's 52-pt game took his attention off Alijah Areans

Steph Curry's 52-point night on Tuesday shook the NBA world, and Gilbert Arenas was among those left awestruck by the Warriors superstar. Arenas was at the McDonald's All-American game, supporting his son, Alijah Arenas.

However, once he heard about Curry's flurry, "Agent Zero" took his attention off Alijah and tuned in to the Warriors-Grizzlies game. Arenas hilariously revealed this on X with a video captioned:

"Aye Steph Curry, I stopped watching my son at McDonald's to tune in good shyt (50/10/8) Lakers in 4"

Here's what Arenas said in the clip:

"I'm here at McDonald's (All-American) watching everybody here. But look, f**k all that, Steph, 52, 52/8/10, oh my god, unreal! I'm out here watching high school basketball, I know it's the top 24, but they not Steph."

Areans jokingly requested Curry to join his favorite team, the Lakers, so that he could call him the "All-time GOAT" over Michael Jordan.

Steph Curry stuffed the stat sheet with 52 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals. 12 of his field goals were from beyond the arc. The two-time MVP led the Warriors to a 134-125 win, taking them to fifth in the West after a third consecutive win.

It was Curry's second 50-point game of the year. He dropped 56 on Feb. 27 against the Orlando Magic.

Steph Curry passes LeBron James and Jerry West for different records after latest 50-point burst

Steph Curry had a memorable night. His latest 50-point game saw him pass other NBA legends on all-time lists. First, he passed long-time rival LeBron James in career 50-point games (15). Curry ranks sixth all-time for most 50-point games, tied with Bucks superstar Damian Lillard.

Meanwhile, Curry passed Jerry West on the all-time scoring list. After recording his 14th point of the night, the Warriors superstar took sole ownership of the 25th spot on the list. Curry has scored 25,205 points (and counting), while West finished his career with 25,192 points.

Curry trails 24th-ranked Reggie Miller by 70 points and could pass him before the season ends.

