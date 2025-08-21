"Storybook ending" - NBA fans react to Chicago Bulls retiring Derrick Rose's jersey

2011 NBA MVP Derrick Rose will have his jersey hung in the rafters at the United Center when the Chicago Bulls host the Boston Celtics on Jan. 24, 2026.While Rose's jersey retirement wasn't exactly a surprise, the date of the ceremony, which was formally announced on Thursday, got fans excited on social media.JBond @jbondwagonLINK@LegionHoops What a storybook ending for Chicago’s very own. Rose deserves his flowers. 🌹Jericho @JerichoXVILINK@LegionHoops Good for Derrick, it's well deserved. We will always wonder what heights he would've reached had he not had the injuries, but he was still a special player who is well loved in Chicago.Edot @EdotHxnchoLINK@LegionHoops will be taking out a loan on the bulls moneyline that nightPlenty of others also weighed in, giving D-Rose his flowers while discussing some of the most notable moments throughout his career.Dennis @Dennis_CelticsLINK@LegionHoops Love to see it! Great man on and off the floor! 🫡Soab @77soabLINK@LegionHoops Youngest MVP🫡Ben @TheHurricaneBenLINK@LegionHoops Much deserved. Would’ve been an all-time great if it weren’t for injuriesAdditionally, the announcement landed Derrick Rose support from former teammate LeBron James, with whom he briefly played alongside in Cleveland.King James reposted ESPN's post on the news X (formerly Twitter) and added a series of Rose emojis in his post.LeBron James @KingJamesLINK🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾Looking back at when Derrick Rose found out his jersey was getting retired last seasonAs previously mentioned, Thursday's news about the Chicago Bulls retiring Derrick Rose's jersey wasn't exactly a surprise.On Jan. 4, the organisation informed Rose that they would be retiring his jersey this season ahead of Derrick Rose Night, when the Bulls played the New York Knicks.In a heartwarming gesture, Michael Reinsdorf, the son of Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf, told the point guard that although he made D-Rose Night about the fans, his jersey retirement would be all about him:&quot;I'm telling you right now, when we retire your number in the rafters, it's going to to be more than you than the fans. ... So I'm just telling you, nobody's wearing that No. 1 jersey again unless, PJ is a Bull, then he's wearing that No. 1 jersey.&quot;Derrick, we love you, we appareciate everything you've done for Chicago, and you're a special person.&quot;The moment, which was caught on camera, brought Rose to tears.At the time of publication, tickets for Derrick Rose's jersey retirement are currently the most expensive tickets in Bulls history. The previous record was set in 2015 when Rose and the Bulls faced off with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs.