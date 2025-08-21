"Storybook ending" - NBA fans react to Chicago Bulls retiring Derrick Rose's jersey

By Evan Bell
Published Aug 21, 2025 20:00 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react to news of the Chicago Bulls retiring Derrick Rose's jersey in January (Image credit: Imagn)

2011 NBA MVP Derrick Rose will have his jersey hung in the rafters at the United Center when the Chicago Bulls host the Boston Celtics on Jan. 24, 2026.

Ad

While Rose's jersey retirement wasn't exactly a surprise, the date of the ceremony, which was formally announced on Thursday, got fans excited on social media.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Plenty of others also weighed in, giving D-Rose his flowers while discussing some of the most notable moments throughout his career.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Additionally, the announcement landed Derrick Rose support from former teammate LeBron James, with whom he briefly played alongside in Cleveland.

King James reposted ESPN's post on the news X (formerly Twitter) and added a series of Rose emojis in his post.

Ad

Looking back at when Derrick Rose found out his jersey was getting retired last season

As previously mentioned, Thursday's news about the Chicago Bulls retiring Derrick Rose's jersey wasn't exactly a surprise.

On Jan. 4, the organisation informed Rose that they would be retiring his jersey this season ahead of Derrick Rose Night, when the Bulls played the New York Knicks.

Ad

In a heartwarming gesture, Michael Reinsdorf, the son of Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf, told the point guard that although he made D-Rose Night about the fans, his jersey retirement would be all about him:

"I'm telling you right now, when we retire your number in the rafters, it's going to to be more than you than the fans. ... So I'm just telling you, nobody's wearing that No. 1 jersey again unless, PJ is a Bull, then he's wearing that No. 1 jersey.
Ad
"Derrick, we love you, we appareciate everything you've done for Chicago, and you're a special person."

The moment, which was caught on camera, brought Rose to tears.

At the time of publication, tickets for Derrick Rose's jersey retirement are currently the most expensive tickets in Bulls history. The previous record was set in 2015 when Rose and the Bulls faced off with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Chicago Bulls Fan? Check out the latest Chicago Bulls depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications