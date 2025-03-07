"Straight from the 409 homeboy" - Kendrick Perkins sends warning shots to new colleague Charles Barkley after calling him 'idiot'

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins fired back at TNT Sports and soon-to-be-colleague Charles Barkley for calling him an "idiot' on live television for his take on the resurgent LA Lakers.

The one-time NBA champion (Boston/2008) took to X (formerly Twitter) to send a warning to the Basketball Hall-of-Famer that he is not going anywhere, and he will take everything that 'Sir Charles' throws at him head-on while referring to the 409 (Texas area code) where he hails from.

Perkins said:

"Hey @NBAonTNT might wanna tell that senior citizen Charles Barkley that I'll be around. When he see an idiot or fool in person make sure he keep that same energy. He can come playing with me if he want to and imma Address his a** like the numbers on a house. Straight from the 409 homeboy and we bar none and fade all. #TexasBoy"

Kendrick Perkins said on Wednesday's episode of ESPN's NBA Today that the Lakers are saving the NBA right now with their improved play following the acquisition of Luka Doncic. The team has won eight of 10 matches since acquiring 'The Don' to move to second place in the Western Conference with a 39-21 record.

Perkins and Barkley are set to become colleagues starting next season as the popular TNT show Inside the NBA will begin airing on ESPN through a partnership between TNT Sports and the NBA.

"Fool, idiot" - Charles Barkley makes feelings clear on Kendrick Perkins for claiming 'Lakers saved NBA'

Kendrick Perkins's comments did not sit well with Charles Barkley, who felt they were a sweeping statement by the ESPN analyst that undermined the conference-leading teams Cleveland Cavaliers and OKC Thunder's performance all season long.

Barkley passionately spoke about it on Inside the NBA on Wednesday, saying:

"I saw a fool, idiot on TV talking about the Lakers saving the NBA. He's an idiot and a fool, but he know who he is... Kendrick Perkins," Barkley said. "First of all, the Lakers are having a great two weeks. He said the Lakers are saving the NBA season because 'em fools in the other network, which we gonna work for the next season, that's all they talk about.

"Let me all tell you somethin', and first of all, I want all the smoke... the Lakers are doing great... Y'all are idiots because y'all talk about the Lakers and the Warriors all the time... Oklahoma City [Thunder] and the Cavs been ballin for six months."

The LA Lakers and Golden State have significantly improved following key acquisitions — Luka Doncic and Jimmy Butler, respectively — around the trade deadline. Both are fortifying their places in the playoffs as the regulation season hits the homestretch.

The latest back-and-forth between Kendrick Perkins and Charles Barkley is part of a long-standing feud between the two outspoken NBA analysts.

