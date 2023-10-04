"Straight dumpster fire" - Miami fans ridicule Heat leaked 'Culture' jersey as it surfaces online

Like the rest of the teams, the Miami Heat are preparing for the start of the regular season in three weeks. The team held its media day on Monday and opened its training camp on Tuesday. In the meantime, a photo of its Heat Culture jersey has already been leaked online, creating a lot of negative reactions from Miami fans, who roasted the franchise for its City Edition design.

"These new jerseys are straight dumpster fire," one user tweeted.

"This may be the first ugly Heat jersey ever..." another user tweeted.

"Looks like a practice jersey," another tweeted.

"Looks like an AAU jersey lol," another tweeted.

"I thought these were a joke when the leaks came out. They took the joke too far," another tweeted.

"That is nasty," another tweeted.

"This is horrible," another tweeted.

"… I never seen a bad heat jersey until this.." another tweeted.

"These alternate jerseys are terrible, haven’t seen a good one yet," another tweeted.

"These top 5 worst jerseys in NBA history," another tweeted.

Which teams' jerseys have been leaked so far?

The Miami Heat's Culture jersey is not the only one that has been leaked so far. A lot of City Edition jerseys have been leaked online, including the Chicago Bulls and Dallas Mavericks.

City Edition jerseys usually attract a lot of interest from fans, as they tend to depict something that represents the respective team or city, like "Heat Culture."

For example, Chicago's City Edition jersey pays tribute to the team's old arena, the Chicago Stadium, with the MadHouse on Madison logo at the bottom.

Similarly, the Houston Rockets' City Edition jersey features the city's nickname, "H-Town." Golden State's City Edition jersey is dedicated to the city of San Francisco, while the Minnesota Timberwolves' City Edition jersey is also impressive. The same goes for the Phoenix Suns' one.

"The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the Nike 2023-24 NBA City Edition uniform. Celebrating lake life in Minnesota, this season’s City Edition uniform is inspired by the summertime fun that can only be found in the “Land of 10,000 Lakes," the team's statement reads.

"This season’s Timberwolves City Edition uniform is really special and quintessentially Minnesotan," Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl said, via the team's official website.

"While lake life vibes are at their peak during the summer, we’re excited for Wolves fans to embrace this year’s uniform all season long."

City Edition jerseys are available for fans, but teams wear them in a limited number of games and on special occassions. Nike is the NBA's official jersey provider and the one that is responsible for the jersey's designs in collaboration with the teams' marketing teams. We should expect more jerseys to be leaked as we are approacing the start of the regular season on Oct. 24.