"Straight up horrible" - NBA Twitter chimes in over Dwyane Wade being called “groomer” by fans for supporting daughter's gender expression

NBA legend Dwyane Wade was a terrific player on the court, but his off-court decisions have rubbed some people the wrong way. Wade has supported her daughter Zaya's transition since she came out as transgender in 2020.

This decision and Wade's reluctance to stop showing up for his daughter have made some people think he's grooming her.

"The groomer rhetoric is especially gross when it's thrown at Dwyane Wade because he's showing support to his real life, flesh and blood daughter," one fan tweeted.

NBA fans were quick to shut down this notion, clarifying that the veteran is just supporting his kid and there's nothing shady about it.

"Because the people calling it grooming are freaks who don’t think trans people can occur naturally," one fan wrote.

"Losers will see a father supporting and engaging in activities with their child and act like they’re horrible for it," another one said.

Some said the people who make these claims are often bad or support others who are actually doing wrong things.

"Whole time the groomers are their friends," another person said.

Some people online claim he's just pushing grooming and doing it with his own kid.

"Is anyone surprised dwayne wade launches grooming site under pretense of 'helping' other mentally challenged youth like his own 'son' zaya?" one user wrote after Wade won a notable award for supporting transgender people.

Dwyane Wade earns notable award for support for LGBTQ+ community

When Zaya decided to come out as trans in 2020, Wade made sure to support her. So much so that his contributions to the LGBTQ+ community were recognized this week, with the three-time NBA champion getting a major honor after creating 'Translatable.'

Wade credited her daughter for the creation of this online community aimed at helping transgender children and their families.

"The question was presented to her as, ‘If you have one thing that you want to see change in this community, what would it be?,'” Dwyane Wade recalled.

“And, for her, it goes right to parents. It goes right to the adults. It goes right to us. It’s not the kids. It’s us. And so she wanted to create a space that felt safe for parents and their kids. That’s what Translatable is, and it’s her baby.”

Dwyane Wade has done everything to support Zaya, even if it meant leaving the city where he became an idol to start a new life in California.