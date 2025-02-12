"Street Clothes Davis being injured isn't going to help" - Fans not over Luka Doncic trade react to 'Fire Nico' chants echoing inside arena 

Some Dallas Mavericks fans are not yet over the Luka Doncic trade less than two weeks after it shocked the NBA world. Mavs General Manager Nico Harrison has received the brunt of the blame, with many calling for him to get fired. Another "Fire Nico" chant broke out at a recent game, but not at American Airlines Center.

According to college sports reporter Jacob Richman, Harrison was in attendance at Moody Coliseum on Tuesday to watch the SMU Mustangs beat Pittsburgh. SMU is less than 20 minutes away from Dallas, so the Mavs GM visited them.

However, one of the fans section began chanting "Fire Nico" at some point in the game. Unlike what happened to a bunch of Mavs fans on Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings, Harrison doesn't have the power to throw out people at Southern Methodist.

Fans reacted to the chants online, pointing to the gravity of the situation following the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade. The Mavericks were built on loyalty, but the fanbase felt betrayed by the shocking deal that sent Doncic to the LA Lakers for Anthony Davis – who got injured in his first game – and Max Christie.

"No matter where you go @NicoHarrisonGM you are not wanted in Dallas. Please resign & find a different franchise to break," one fan said.

"I bet Mavs organization was mad they couldn’t get them kicked out here," another fan added.

Anthony Davis played well in his Mavs debut but suffered an adductor strain and was subsequently ruled out for multiple weeks. There is speculation that it may need surgery, which makes the Doncic trade look even worse.

"Is Mavs security going to kick them out too?" a fan asked.

"Maybe SMU alumni will pool together and buy the Mavs! Fire Nico and Dumont," one fan wrote.

"This man needs to just leave town. It’s over for him here forever," another fan commented.

Nico Harrison has stood by his decision, as well as the Mavs' ownership. But with Davis' injury and the recent slide, the winning mentality might not be enough to justify trading Luka Doncic. Furthermore, Daniel Gafford also went down with a knee injury, so the Mavs could be in for a rough ride for the rest of the season.

Luka Doncic scores 14 points in LA Lakers debut

The reality of the Luka Doncic trade has begun to settle in, not just in Dallas, but also in Los Angeles. Doncic is officially a Laker after wearing the purple and gold jersey for the first time on Monday.

"Luka Magic" finished his Lakers debut at Crypto.com Arena with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists against the Utah Jazz. He played just 24 minutes since the game was already a blowout after the first quarter, with the Lakers earning the 132-113 win.

