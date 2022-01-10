"Strive for greatness" - LeBron James shares an insane graphic comparing his statistics at age 17, 27, and 37 in the NBA

No one in the NBA has been as unfailingly consistent as LeBron James. There is literally no match for his unrelenting ability to put up numbers from his rookie days to now in his 19th season. King James holds numerous “youngest-ever” and “oldest ever” records that will be almost impossible to match.

LeBron James recently posted a photo of his season averages at age 17, 27 and 37 on his Instagram account. The eerie similarity in his numbers, which is a testament to his undiminished level of play, is just jaw-dropping. The four-time MVP captioned it with the words:

“Strive for greatness”

King James’ uncommon greatness has also allowed him to steadily climb the all-time ladder in several statistical categories. In the game against the Memphis Grizzlies, James finished with seven assists, which pushed him past the legendary Oscar Robertson to seventh in the all-time rankings.

LeBron James is now in the top 10 in scoring, assists and steals, which is just mind-numbing. No other player is even in the top 30 of all three categories at once. James is also on pace to outrank Karl Malone for second on the all-time scoring ladder before the season ends.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s days as the all-time scoring leader are clearly numbered. The King's quest to dethrone Abdul-Jabbar is mind-boggling, considering James' critics used to label him just an average scorer. Becoming the all-time scoring leader is now just a matter of time for him.

The LA Lakers’ franchise player is even more outstanding in the playoffs. He owns practically all the significant post-season records. The entire NBA should take a moment to ponder on what the King has been doing through all the years. It’s almost impossible to see someone again chase after greatness with similar maniacal perseverance.

LeBron James was the LA Lakers’ lone bright star against the Memphis Grizzlies

LeBron James could be the all-time scoring leader before next season ends. [Photo: Silver Screen and Roll]

A saddening reality should alarm the entire LA Lakers organization. James really needs help. At 37 years of age, he is playing way better than anyone on the team, even with Anthony Davis around. For them to rely so much on their veteran superstar just to stay afloat is a damning fact.

In the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, James did everything he could. He finished with 35 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. But glaringly, Stanley Johnson, Malik Monk, Avery Bradley and Russell Westbrook combined to score just 22 points. It’s almost comical how the Lakers are so dependent on the four-time MVP.

Hilltop Hoops @HilltopNBA



He’s now officially top 10 in points (3rd), assists (8th), and steals (10th).



No other player in history is even top 30 in all of those categories. LeBron James moved into the top 10 all-time in steals last night.He’s now officially top 10 in points (3rd), assists (8th), and steals (10th).No other player in history is even top 30 in all of those categories. LeBron James moved into the top 10 all-time in steals last night.He’s now officially top 10 in points (3rd), assists (8th), and steals (10th).No other player in history is even top 30 in all of those categories. 👑 https://t.co/xl6AHjK0Vs

Also Read Article Continues below

Westbrook, a former MVP still in the prime of his career, was sorely missing. He had a really disappointing game with six points, seven rebounds and six assists. At least he had another turnover-free game, but the overall numbers are unacceptable from a star who’s getting paid $44 million this season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra