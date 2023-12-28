“Striving for greatness”: LeBron James lauds Bryce James’ 12-point outing in Blazers’ 46-point win

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has been very vocal about wanting to play alongside his sons in the NBA. While Bronny James could be headed to the NBA in the next draft itself, Bryce James is still a few years removed from his dream of playing in the biggest basketball league in the world.

Bryce, who plays as a shooting guard, is in his junior year of high school and plays for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers in Chatsworth, Los Angeles. The Blazers played the Burroughs Bears on Wednesday, a game which they won 92-46. Sierra Canyon is now 11-1 on the season and has won 19 games straight at home dating back to the 2022-23 season.

Forward Noah Williams led the team with 20 points, while Bryce James had 12 points.

Following the win, LeBron James took to X to celebrate the win:

“Yessir!! He just working and striving for greatness!”

Bronny James, meanwhile, is in his first year with the USC Trojans. He has featured in three games so far, averaging 5.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals. While these are not great numbers by any extent, Bronny is returning from being hospitalized in the summer with a heart issue.

It could take some time for the elder James sibling to find his groove and get back to the top of his game before the 2024 NBA draft comes around.

LeBron James and LA Lakers struggling to get wins after In-Season Tournament final win

The LA Lakers beat the Indiana Pacers 123-109 to win the inaugural In-Season Tournament on Dec. 9. However, since then, it has been a struggle for LeBron James and the Lakers as they have won just two out of eight games. LeBron missed two of those games.

LA has a 16-15 record and is ninth in the Western Conference. With teams such as the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies lurking behind the Lakers, they need to ensure they get enough wins to qualify for the playoffs.

The Lakers most recently lost 126-115 to the Boston Celtics on Christmas day. Anthony Davis had 40 points and 13 rebounds, while LeBron James had 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. LeBron spoke about getting better as a team after the game.

“I don’t think we’re healthy right now. I don’t think we’re where we want to be to compete versus the top teams until we continue to get better and better, continue to work out habits,” James said. “For us, we’re still trying to figure our situation out as far as how we want to continue to attack each game, but we’ll get better.”