"Strongly believe this is their year"- UFC President Dana White makes his pick for NBA Finals

UFC president Dana White shared his pick for the upcoming 2024 NBA Finals. With less than a week remaining before the 2024 NBA Finals kick off, the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks are currently working out a strategy in an attempt to outwit one another.

There is a palpable amount of excitement around the sports fraternity regarding the upcoming 2024 NBA Finals between the 17-time winners Boston Celtics and the one-time champion Dallas Mavericks.

Dana White is among the scores of fans eagerly awaiting the start of the 2024 NBA Finals. Ahead of the NBA Finals, UFC boss Dana White was asked about his pick to win the championships this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dana White picked the Boston Celtics to beat Dallas Mavericks and win their 18th NBA title. Dana White also confirmed that he will be present at the TD Garden for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks.

Trending

"I'm going to be at Game 1. Obviously, I'm rooting for the Celtics. I strongly believe this is their year," said Dana White on June 1 after the conclusion of UFC 302.

Expand Tweet

Dana White is a Boston Celtics fan. The UFC president Dana White has been spotted sitting in the front row during Boston Celtics' games in the past.

Expand Tweet

A pulsating NBA Finals between Boston and Dallas awaits

The upcoming Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks NBA Finals matchup is bound to produce edge-of-the-seat entertainment. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will lead Boston Celtics charge while Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are the big guns for the Dallas Mavericks.

With four superstar caliber players on display, the 2024 NBA Finals between Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks promises to be a riveting series that goes all the way to seven games to decide the winner.

Boston Celtics will have the home court advantage in the NBA Finals as the franchise finished the regular season with the best record in the league. The home court advantage might come in handy in case the Finals stretch to seven games.

Talking about Boston Celtics' road to the NBA Finals, the 17-time champions defeated the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference playoffs. For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown was the Eastern Conference Finals MVP

On the contrary, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference playoffs to book their place in the 2024 NBA Finals. For the Mavericks, Luka Doncic won the Western Conference Finals MVP award.