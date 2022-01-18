×
Watch: ”Study the legends & you may become one” - NBA Skills Coach Drew Hanlen posts a video of Joel Embiid emulating greats like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Modified Jan 18, 2022 03:55 PM IST
In light of Joel Embiid's current form with the Philadelphia 76ers, NBA Skills Coach Drew Hanlen tweeted a video acknowledging Embiid's talent and hard work by comparing his playing style to NBA legends.

Study the legends & you may become one… @JoelEmbiid https://t.co/yO8fMjweDS

Drew Hanlen is a renowned skills coach. With a clientele comprising of several superstars such as Embiid, Bradley Beal, and Jayson Tatum, to name a few, Hanlen has been a key component in developing Embiid into the player he is.

In the video, Hanlen displays Embiid's moves based on those of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. While it is high praise in its own right to be compared to these legends, the similarities in movement and the fine detail within the execution demand a viewer's attention.

As Joel Embiid continues to stake his claim as one of the best players in the league, his recent display of offensive prowess has caught the attention of fans and players alike.

Demonstrating nimble footwork along with a highly comfortable feel for dribbling the ball, Embiid continues to leave spectators in awe of what he's capable of doing at his size.

Joel Embiid makes an argument for MVP

Joel Embiid attempts a tough hook shot over two defenders
Joel Embiid attempts a tough hook shot over two defenders

Joel Embiid has been nothing short of spectacular this season. Although he missed a significant amount of time earlier in November due to COVID-19, the Cameroonian big man has returned to the Philadelphia 76ers as one of the most dominant players in the league.

Embiid has led the Philadelphia 76ers to an 8-2 record throughout their last ten games. In the process of doing so, the 76ers superstar has scored more than 25 points in every game. But that's being modest.

32 PTS, 12 REB for JoJo power Philly!That's now 30+ points in 9 out of @JoelEmbiid's last 10 games 😤 https://t.co/t9V1bDSZCQ

The first seven of those ten games saw Embiid record more than 30 points in every outing. The streak only ended against the Boston Celtics when he scored 25 points. After facing Boston, Embiid recorded 32-point outings in consecutive games.

The 27-year-old superstar has been nearly unstoppable since returning to full strength. Joel Embiid's recent string of performances has also gained approval from Charles Barkley, who considers Embiid to be the best player in the world at the moment.

“There is nobody playing better basketball in the world than Joel Embiid right now"The Inside crew debates who is the MVP right now 👀 https://t.co/696MjCJ5qq

Embiid's performance during this stretch should put him in the conversation for MVP. In what has already proven to be a tight race among the NBA's creme de la creme, Embiid holds his own as the 76ers ascend the conference standings behind his success.

Coming off Monday's loss against the Wizards, the Philadelphia 76ers will head home to face the Orlando Magic. Embiid and the 76ers will attempt to string together some wins to prevent a losing slide as they find themselves only half a game behind the Milwaukee Bucks.

