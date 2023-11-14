"Stuff literally stacked up the ceiling": Kobe Bryant signed memorabilia for every Lakers member after 60-point final game

Kobe Bryant is one of the most celebrated players in NBA history. In the 2015-16 season, Bryant played his final year in the league, which was a tough pill to swallow for many fans.

While it was sad to see their idol slowly fade away from the league, Bryant's last year was surprisingly a pleasant experience for fans. Kobe Bryant was notorious for having the "Mamba Mentality", which mimicked Michael Jordan's competitiveness as a teammate and adversary on the court.

Bryant wasn't the most approachable player, and people feared stepping on his shoes. However, that changed during his retirement tour, as he had a big smile on his face every game and played for fun.

Apparently, Kobe's former teammate Lou Williams confirmed that his final year was the best memory he has of the late legend. Williams, to his surprise, was astonished by how Bryant gave back to the community after his final 60-point game against the Utah Jazz in April 2016.

"Mamba" went out of his way to accommodate everyone's desire to have a personalized autograph from him. Lou Williams said on Paul George's podcast (at 43:24):

"I just remember (Kobe's) last game that he scored 60 man. He was so gracious to everybody bro. I'm glad that was my last memory of him.

"It was stuff literally stacked up the ceiling that security wanted signed, people that worked in the arena, equipment people, people's families and friends."

Looking back at Kobe Bryant's farewell

On Apr. 13, 2016, the basketball world witnessed the curtain call of one of the greatest players in NBA history as Kobe Bryant bid farewell to the game in an unforgettable manner.

As the LA Lakers faced the Utah Jazz, the atmosphere was charged with emotion. The "Black Mamba" had declared that it would be his final game. Fans, fellow players and even those who didn't follow basketball closely tuned in to witness the conclusion of a 20-year career marked by excellence, dedication and a relentless pursuit of greatness.

The game itself was a spectacle. Kobe, often known for his scoring prowess, unleashed an offensive onslaught that seemed straight out of his prime. With an array of fadeaway jumpers, 3-pointers and signature drives to the basket, he put on a scoring clinic.

The 60 points he scored that night were not just a statistical achievement; they were a testament to the indomitable will and skill that defined Kobe Bryant.