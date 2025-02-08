Stunned Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee reacts in 2-words to 4x NBA champ's 2025 All-Star Skills Challenge nod

Draymond Green's wife, Hazel Renee, showed her love and support to her husband as it was announced that he's headed to the NBA All-Star Weekend. It's been three seasons since we've seen Green make it to an All-Star team. However, the closest we'll get to an All-Star appearance from Draymond is through the upcoming 2025 NBA Kia Skills Challenge.

Renee, is excited for the upcoming All-Star Weekend this coming Valentine's Day, especially since her husband will be participating. Renee reposted a photo of Draymond and Moses on Instagram, indicating his participation in the Kia Skills Challenge event. She expressed her excitement about seeing her husband on the poster.

"Ok Mister," Renee wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hazel Renee's Instagram story

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

It was announced on Friday that Draymond Green and his Golden State Warriors teammate, Moses Moody, will represent the Bay Area in the Skills Challenge event on Saturday night of the All-Star Weekend. Another Warriors player participating in an All-Star event is Buddy Hield, who will compete in the STARRY 3-Point Contest.

Trending

Draymond Green's reaction to Jimmy Butler trade

While everyone is highly anticipating the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, it's been a wild February so far, with some of the biggest trades transpiring in the final few days leading up to the trade deadline. Luka Doncic was swapped for Anthony Davis, Zach LaVine is now part of the Sacramento Kings and De'Aaron Fox now represents the San Antonio Spurs.

In another surprising turn of events, the Golden State Warriors secured a deal with the Miami Heat to acquire Jimmy Butler. It wasn't surprising that Butler was traded given his issues with the Heat's management. However, what's exciting is that Jimmy "Buckets" will now get to play with Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

After the Warriors took on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, reporters asked Green how he felt about the Butler trade during a post-game interview. He feels like they won the trade and hyped fans up for the formation of the new trio in Golden State.

"We win," Green said. "All three of us. So there's your fit."

Draymond Green commended Jimmy Butler's talents and noted that the former Heat star's mentality on the court would perfectly align with the Warriors veteran. It'll be interesting to see if Butler can help turn around Golden State's season in the second half of the 2024-25 campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.