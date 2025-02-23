Stunned LeBron James reacts in 3-words to Lakers' brutal back to back games ahead of Playoffs

LeBron James reacted to the upcoming LA Lakers schedule on social media as "insane." As a 17-time NBA champion, the Lakers are currently among the top five teams in the Western Conference, and the next few weeks are vital for their goals. The franchise requires a better seed to stay in the hunt for a possible postseason, but it will be tough.

Ad

James shared a post from the "Ball is Life" account, noting that the Lakers will face three back-to-back games in March: Milwaukee Bucks (Mar. 13), Denver Nuggets (Mar. 14), Phoenix Suns (Mar. 16), San Antonio Spurs (Mar. 17), Nuggets (Mar. 19) and the Bucks (Mar. 20).

In that period, LA will get just two days off while competing in six games over eight days. LeBron James was astonished and expressed his feelings strongly on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is INSANE!!!!!" the four-time NBA champion captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LeBron James was shocked by the upcoming schedule of games in March for the LA Lakers. (Credits: IG/LeBron James)

The LA Lakers (33-21) are preparing for Saturday night's game against the Denver Nuggets, who come in with a nine-game winning streak. LA is one game behind the Houston Rockets (35-21) and three behind the Memphis Grizzlies and Nuggets (37-19 each).

Ad

The Lakers will face a tough challenge in mid-March, even with LeBron James performing at a high level and Luka Doncic helping him.

NBA fans react to LeBron James' comment about Lakers' March schedule

NBA fans didn't hesitate to respond to LeBron James after he complained about the Lakers' six-game stretch. Some said he should retire if he couldn't do his job; some claimed he was worried about the teams he had to face, and somebody needed to get juiced to play those matches.

Ad

"I mean, if he’s gonna complain about this stuff why not just hang it up?" one fan questioned.

"He’s complaining about the teams he has to play against…" another fan said.

"He's complaining cuz his refills haven't shipped yet," another fan claimed.

Others said King James was preparing an excuse to miss some of these games, reminded that every team had a stretch like this and even joked about the Lakers potentially losing all those games.

Ad

"What’s insane they all could be L’s 😂," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are in a solid position ahead of the final week of February, but they need to get stronger or win as many games as possible before entering that complex stretch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback