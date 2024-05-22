"Such a dope experience" - 3x champion Dwyane Wade honored to host 2024 NBA Finals commercial 

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade takes on a hosting gig in the NBA's latest 2024 NBA Finals commercial featuring several big-name players and celebrities. On Tuesday, Wade touched on the honor of being chosen for the role.

To start the promotion, titled "The Toast," Wade psychs himself up as he prepares to enter the stage to host a finals-themed event.

"All the people downstairs, they're waiting. You feel great, you ready? Are you ready? It's the finals," Wade says.

Upon taking the stage, the three-time NBA champion begins a speech about the return of the league's preeminent event, in which he participated five times. While doing so, the camera flips back and forth between his rehearsal and the actual event.

"Welcome, or should I say, welcome back. Tonight, we're celebrating the moment that we've worked for all year," Wade says.

As he continues his speech, the commercial showcases several past NBA champions, including Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas and Ray Allen conversing. It also features Chicago Sky WNBA rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso.

Meanwhile, several notable celebrity NBA fans make appearances, including Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Queen Latifah and Mike Breen.

Wade closes his monologue by offering a toast to the players and teams competing for this year's championship.

"At the center of it are two exceptional teams, and yet, we're all a part of it. Here's to those who make this event unmissable," Wade says. "To legacies that are on the line and to the rest of us waiting on the edge of our seats to see where the trophy will end up next. To the season that was and to the champions to be, here's to going out with a best-of-seven ... Bang! To the NBA Finals."

On Tuesday, Dwyane Wade shared a behind-the-scenes look at the commercial on his Instagram story, highlighting his gratefulness for the opportunity.

"Such a dope experience being labeled the 'host' of this year's finals commercial!" Wade captioned his story.

Dwyane Wade on growing excitement for 2024 NBA Finals

During the behind-the-scenes footage of "The Toast" NBA Finals commercial, Dwyane Wade briefly touches on the growing anticipation for this year's event.

The 13-time All-Star highlights fans' payoff after making substantial investments into following the league's grueling 82-game season and playoff schedule.

"It's the NBA Finals. This is why fans have tuned in for nine months," Wade said.

On top of making five finals appearances, Wade made four consecutive with the Heat from 2011 to 2014. So, he knows firsthand how difficult the accomplishment is.

This year's finals will feature either the Minnesota Timberwolves or Dallas Mavericks representing the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers will compete for an opportunity to represent the Eastern Conference.

The finals will kick off on June 6 on ABC.

