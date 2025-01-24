“Such a proud sister”: Donovan Mitchell’s sister drops wholesome reaction to Cavs star’s 6th All-Star honors

The Cleveland Cavaliers surprised the entire league with their performance this season, and on Thursday, Donovan Mitchell was selected as a starter for the 2025 All-Star Game.

While Mitchell's sixth All-Star selection is not surprising, fans celebrate his huge achievement. Mitchell's sister, Jordan Mitchell, had an emotional reaction upon learning the news.

Jordan reshared the NBA's Instagram post and wrote:

“Very well deserved. Such a proud sister.”

Credits: Instagram (@jordannmitchell_)

The 6-foot-3 guard's stats have declined this season, with drops in points, rebounds, assists and stocks (steals + blocks) compared to last year. However, his impact on the court remains undeniable. Mitchell has been the driving force behind the Cavs' league-best 36-7 record.

He is averaging 23.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game and is on track to earn an All-NBA selection.

Donovan Mitchell once talked about the importance of his sister

Donovan Mitchell often credits his sister, Jordan, for playing a significant role in his professional and personal life. One of the most memorable instances came during the 2018 All-Star Weekend.

After winning the Dunk Contest, Mitchell made it a family affair by inviting his sister and mother to the court to receive the trophy. In an interview, he spoke about Jordan's constant support.

“Growing up, she’s been to so many games,” Mitchell said (via Kyle Goon on X). “She’s missed so many parties with friends. It’s tough sometimes being a popular athlete’s sibling. Lot of people don’t know that. She’s sat in the car for hours while I’ve had games.

“She’s done a lot, and I’m getting kind of emotional just saying all this. But, yeah — she’s a trooper. She’s been there. She’s driven in the car 14 hours with my mom to Louisville and watched the game and then drove back the same night.”

It wouldn't be surprising to see Jordan cheering for her brother from the sidelines at the All-Star Game in San Francisco next month.

